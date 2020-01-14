MOREHEAD CITY — Beginning with the city council meeting Tuesday, the Morehead City website will offer residents an easier way to view and navigate meeting agenda packets.
As part of its overall effort to improve communications with residents, the city rolled out an updated website several months ago with a number of new features. One is the new agenda packet center, which can be found at moreheadcitync.org by clicking on the “Agendas & Minutes” tab under the “Government” menu near the top of the page.
City Manager Ryan Eggleston said Friday the updated digital agenda will have a new format and include internal hyperlinks. All past agendas will be archived on the site and can be viewed by clicking on the date of the meeting you are interested in. Agendas are posted for all city boards and commissions, including the city council, planning board and board of adjustment.
“It’s the same packet, just a little different format, and we’re hopeful it is well received,” Mr. Eggleston said.
Full agenda packets have been available online in the past, but the documents, which frequently exceed 100 pages, were not searchable. With the internal links, people can easily jump to an agenda item to view the attached information and related documents.
“On the public side, we feel like accessing information on the agenda center will be a lot easier,” Mr. Eggleston said. “Staff-wise, our hope is long-term, it will make things more efficient with our staff for changes and edits and whatnot.”
As of Friday, the city had not finalized the agenda for the Tuesday council meeting, but Mr. Eggleston said once it’s available, it will be the first one posted in the new format. Council agendas are usually finalized by about noon the Monday before the meeting. Residents can sign up via the website for text message or email notifications when an agenda is posted.
The Morehead City Council meets every second Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St.
One notable item included on this month’s council agenda is the presentation of a resolution in honor of former Deputy Fire/EMS Chief Jack Manley upon his retirement at the beginning of the year. Mayor Jerry Jones will present a plaque to Mr. Manley, along with his service helmet, in thanks for his years of service to the city.
In addition, the council will hear, for the second time, a request to declare portions of Roanoke Avenue and East Coral Drive as abandoned roadways. The item had originally been included on December’s consent agenda, but it was pulled for further discussion and ultimately tabled. Some council members wanted to hear public comment before they decided the matter.
Mr. Eggleston said this month will also kick off the city’s budget planning season, as the manager will present a proposed budget timeline. The new fiscal year is still about six months away, but planning for the budget typically begins months in advance as department heads assess their needs.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
