HYDE COUNTY — Officials in this area are suspending donations after Hurricane Dorian hit late last week.
Ocracoke and Hatteras were hit with heavy flooding and damaging winds. Many of Ocracoke’s neighbors in Carteret County and beyond rushed to the island’s aid, but officials said the response has been overwhelming and heartwarming.
“We would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming response to the recovery efforts on Ocracoke,” Hyde County officials said in a press release. “At this time, we have all the food and supply donations we can handle. Please do not send anything to the island without coordinating with our staff.”
Those who would like to donate can call 833-543-3248 to let officials know what you have and evaluate current needs.
For those who would still like to donate to the relief effort, officials recommend a cash donation to the Outer Banks Community Foundation.
Donate specifically to Ocracoke online at obcf.org/donate-now/disaster-relief-fund-donate/.
Access to Ocracoke is still restricted. Any private boats attempting to access the island will be turned away.
The Ocracoke airport is only for authorized government use.
Only those with prior authorization from the Hyde County EOC are allowed access to the island.
“While we certainly appreciate people trying to help, showing up without coordination actually interferes with the relief efforts,” the press release reads.
