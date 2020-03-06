BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education took its first look Thursday at a proposed 2020-21 operations budget that raises local spending 4% over this year’s budget.
The bulk of the increase is due to state mandated employee benefits and salary increases, according to school Finance Officer Kathy Carswell.
“There’s an increase in hospital insurance from $6,306 to $6,647 (per person annually),” Ms. Carswell said during the operations budget workshop held in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive. “There’s also a retirement increase of $19.7% to $21.44%. The state retirement will be going up to 35% in the next 10 years.”
In addition to increases in retirement and health insurance benefits, there’s a proposed 5% salary increase for certified staff and a 3% salary increase for non-certified staff. Plus, there’s an increase due to a salary alignment schedule approved two years ago for bookkeepers, secretaries, data managers, maintenance and transportation workers.
The 2020-21 budget proposal seeks $24.03 million in county operations funds compared with $23.09 million allocated this fiscal year.
The school system’s budget is made up of county, state and federal funds. While many employees are paid from state funds, there are 146 employees paid from county funds. Of those, 85 are locally paid classroom teachers.
In addition to funds for traditional public schools, the county provides funds to Tiller School, a charter school in Beaufort, and to charter schools outside of the county if county students attend them.
While the school system includes charter school funds as part of the county budget proposal, those funds pass through to the charter schools. The proposed operations budget shows $580,000 in charter pass-through funds for 2020-21, the same as this fiscal year.
As for total anticipated revenues, the school system projects $24.03 million in county operations funds, $580,000 in charter school pass-through funds, $30,000 in sales tax reimbursements, $300,000 from fines, forfeitures and interest, $7,000 from interest earned and $600,517 in appropriated fund balance.
That brings the total projected operations budget revenues to $25.55 million for 2020-21, which is about 4% more than the $24.6 million received this year in total revenues.
In addition to the operations budget, on Feb. 27, the board reviewed a $3.1 million capital budget that is 15% more than the $2.7 million allocated by the county this fiscal year.
The combined proposed county operations and capital request so far is $27.1 million for 2020-21, which is about 5% more than the $25.7 million the county allocated to traditional public schools this fiscal year.
Now that the draft budget proposal has been presented, the school board is scheduled to approve its final request during a special meeting later this month. The board must have its request to county commissioners by the end of March.
It will then be up to the county to decide how much to give schools. The county must approve its budget by Tuesday, June 30, which is the end of the current fiscal year.
