Elementary
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public elementary and middle schools:
Monday, Sept. 2: holiday.
Tuesday, Sept. 3: hot dog and chili, cheeseburger, French fries, baked beans, fruit cocktail, coleslaw, milk.
Wednesday, Sept. 4: fiestada pizza, chicken nachos, fiesta black beans, carrot soufflé, blueberry dots, milk.
Thursday, Sept. 5: chicken Alfredo, garlic bread stick, ham and cheese salad, side salad, Italian green beans, fresh orange smiles, milk.
Friday, Sept. 6: Carolina barbecue pork, corn muffin, grilled cheese sandwich, sweet potato fries, spinach, mixed berry cup, milk.
A choice of low-fat or skim milk is available with all meals. Fruits, fruit juice, vegetables and peanut butter sandwiches are available with lunch. Meal choices are subject to change based on availability.
High school
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public high schools:
Choice of skim and low-fat milk is available at breakfast and lunch.
Fruits, vegetables, pizza, hamburgers or cheeseburgers, chicken nuggets or chick fillet sandwiches and whole wheat rolls are also available at lunch. Meal choices are subject to change based on availability.
Breakfast
These breakfasts will be served this week at the county’s public schools:
Tuesday, Sept. 3: cinnamon bar, chilled applesauce, milk.
Wednesday, Sept. 4: cheese biscuit, orange juice, milk.
Thursday, Sept. 5: cinnamon bun, chilled peaches, milk.
Friday, Sept. 6: French toast sticks, apple juice, milk.
