ATLANTIC — as soon as Hurricane Dorian exited the county, N.C. Baptists on Mission began setting up a base for emergency response and recovery efforts Saturday at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church.
By Sunday, teams were taking job requests from Down East residents who received damage from the Category 1 storm that brought widespread flooding Thursday and Friday in Down East communities, as well as in South River, Merrimon and Ocracoke.
“We’ve had more than 60 applications so far,” Disaster Relief Team Leader Harold “Chatty” Dodd said Monday. “There appears to be a lot of tree damage. We’ve had requests for removal of walls in homes that were flooded and roof damage repairs.”
Mr. Dodd said they had so far received applications from residents in Cedar Island, Sea Level, Stacy, Harkers Island, Williston and surrounding areas. The group has also set up teams on Ocracoke and on Hatteras Island.
“We will be here as long as we’re needed,” Mr. Dodd said.
N.C. Baptists on Mission is taking applications for jobs, such as tarping, tear-out from flood damage, chainsaw work, yard debris cleanup and more.
Tilmon Taylor and his daughter, Laura Saummon, of Sea Level were among those applying for assistance Monday.
“We need help with work for damaged roofs on our homes and our church,” Ms. Saummon said.
Members of the N.C. Baptists on Mission are volunteers who come from across the state to assist with emergency repairs during a disaster.
Among those helping Monday was Cheryl Cribb of Asheboro.
“I’m a nurse and like helping people, it’s my passion,” she said. “I just want to help where I can. It’s very rewarding.”
Adam Rupert of Apex was part of a chainsaw team cutting downed trees.
“When you do work for others and for the Lord, it’s a joy,” Mr. Rupert said.
The Rev. Adam Self of Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church said he was glad to host the teams that will be coming over the next several months to assist with repairs. Davis First Baptist will also host teams.
“I have several members of my church that received damage and need help. I want to assure residents that these teams will be in the county as long as there is a need,” Rev. Self said.
The United Methodist Church Disaster Response Center in Newport and Ann Street United Methodist Church of Beaufort have also set up an emergency response hotline at 252-269-8407 for those needing assistance with tarping roofs, debris cleanup and other repairs. Emergency response teams will be based at Atlantic United Methodist Church.
Greg Ehrler, site manager at the long-term recovery center at St. James United Methodist Church in Newport, said that center has resumed assisting families that were impacted by Hurricane Florence last September.
“We will have two locations set up, the one in Newport for long-term recovery and the emergency response team for Dorian at Atlantic United Methodist Church.”
Those who need assistance from N.C. Baptists on Mission, residents can come by Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church and fill out an application or call 252-241-3280.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
