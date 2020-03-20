BEAUFORT — County commissioners approved two rezoning requests at their Monday evening meeting, but chose to table several other items for decisions at a later time.
TheCarteret County Board of Commissioners met in the administration building for its regular monthly meeting. Several items were removed from the month’s agenda, including a presentation from the Veterans Coalition of the Crystal Coast and review of several departmental strategic plans.
Among the items commissioners considered was an update on South River EMS, which announced it is ending patient transport services at the end of the fiscal year, Tuesday, June 30.
County Manager Tommy Burns said the county essentially has two options for maintaining transport services to the communities served by South River EMS – either take on the task under county operations or contract the service out to Beaufort EMS.
“We’re getting to a time situation where we need to make a decision on how we’re going to provide that service starting (Wednesday) July 1, in which ever way we choose to go, it will take some time to staff that up and acquire the equipment needed,” Mr. Burns said.
County Fire Marshal Eddie Lewis presented county commissioners budget comparisons for the two options. Rather than make an immediate decision, the board directed Mr. Burns to look into the possibility of authorizing an EMS tax on the South River service area to help ease the financial burden on the county.
“Without having a handle on the numbers, I don’t know what to suggest, but I know whatever we pursue down there is going to take some increase in their taxes to fund this service,” Commissioner Jonathan Robinson said.
In other business, commissioners considered a request to rezone a 0.99-acre property near the intersection of Highway 101 and Laurel Road in Beaufort from I-W (industrial and wholesale) to B-1A (general business) district. No one spoke during the required public hearing, and the board approved the request with little discussion.
The board also heard a request to rezone a 57.63-acre property near the Highway 24 and Marietta Lane intersection in Newport from R-20 (single-family residential, minimum lot size 20,000 feet) to R-15 (single-family residential, minimum lot size 15,000 feet). During the public hearing, the commissioners heard from one of the developers of the property, Ray Murdoch.
Mr. Murdoch noted approximately 46 acres of the property are wetlands, and only about 11 acres are suitable for lots. He said the plan is to use the non-developable land for common recreation areas and walking trails. The property will be developed in conjunction with a nearby plot the county rezoned last month.
“If I had to take a guess, there are about 10 to 15 (buildable lots) on this particular property,” Mr. Murdoch said.
Finding no issue with the request, commissioners voted in favor of the rezoning.
The board also tabled an item approving two new detention officers and a new detention shift supervisor for the county jail. Sheriff Asa Buck was slated to present on the request, but Commissioner Ed Wheatly asked the matter be tabled until the board could get more information.
The board also adopted, without discussion, the month’s consent agenda, which included the following items:
- Approved Feb. 4 and Feb. 17 minutes.
- Approved tax releases and refunds.
- Approved grant funding from the state to enhance internet and cellular capabilities and approved corresponding budget amendment for $11,136.
- Approved to execute a permit from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality and Coast Resources Commission in support of the Wainwright Slough dredging project.
- Approved the release of school resource officer funding to Morehead City and approved corresponding budget amendment for $32,100.
- Approved library budget amendment transferring contingency funding of $37,000.
- Approved budget amendment in support of the Cherry Point regional joint land-use study for $49,500.
- Approved resolution of appreciation in honor of retiring Judge John Nobles Jr.
- Approved hiring a commercial appraiser for the real estate division of the tax office.
- Approved applying for a $10,000 grant from the Carolina East Foundation in support of the Hepatitis C program.
- Approved an extension of the farmers’ market contract.
- Approved a proclamation designating the month of April 2020 as North Carolina 811 Safe Digging Month.
- Approved the 2019 CDBG-NR Program compliance plans and policies.
- Approved a designation of agent for DR-4393 (Hurricane Florence) hazard mitigation grant program.
- Approved reclassification of administrative roles.
- Approved resolution awarding badge and service sidearm to retiring detective Lt. Michael Panzarella.
- Approved contract with East Carolina Builders for the watershed protection project in the amount of $255,000.
- Approved contract with Sunland Builders in the amount of $565,000 for the Hibbs Acres Subdivision road repairs, approved the county manager to execute the contract and approved corresponding budget amendment.
- Approved releasing Islander Drive property sale proceeds to Emerald Isle and approved corresponding budget amendment for $66,992.
- Approved memorandum of agreement with the N.C. Coastal Federation for the Stroud property acquisition.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
