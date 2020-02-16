CARTERET COUNTY — By the time the county’s three one-stop early voting sites wound down for the weekend Friday evening, more than 750 county residents had made their selections in North Carolina’s 2020 Primary Election.
Early voting continues weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Friday, Feb. 28 at the three sites, at the County Board of Elections office in Beaufort, Western Park Community Center in Cedar Point and Fort Benjamin Park Recreation Center in Newport.
The one-stop sites will also be open for one Saturday, Feb. 29, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All county voters can vote at any of the sites, and those who are not registered to vote can do so on site and cast a ballot.
On the ballot are scores of federal, state, district and local primary races, including the high-profile race for a Democratic nominee for president.
Friday, County Deputy Director of Elections Margot Burke said she felt early voting was off to a slow start in Carteret County, which saw a 40.24% percent turnout for the March 2016 primary elections.
“It’s not a very good turnout (so far), but it’s early,” she noted.
By close of business that evening, the office reported 288 voters at the BOE site, 276 at Fort Benjamin and 190 at Western Park.
The county BOE is posting daily one-stop counts on its website, carteretcountync.gov/493/One-Stop-Early-Voting.
All data is transmitting to the state correctly, Ms. Burke confirmed, and the county reported no technical problems during the first two days of voting.
Thursday morning, as sites opened to voters for the first time since the November municipal elections, poll workers said things were off to a slow start.
“We expected more (voters), but it’s been slow,” official Wanda Young said as staff of the Western Park site waited for voters to trickle in just before 10:30 a.m.
The one-stop sites are flush with workers this year, as the BOE staffed in expectation of voters needing to present a photo ID for this election, but a federal court blocked implementation of voter ID in a Dec. 31 injunction.
For early voting and the Tuesday, March 3 primary, voters do not need a photo ID to cast a ballot.
The one-stop period offers expanded opportunities for residents to vote. Those who did not meet the voter registration deadline can bring proof of their residential address – like a cable or electric bill – register and cast a ballot the same day.
Friday afternoon, poll worker Steve Norton said the team in Beaufort had helped a fair number of voters ready to participate in 2020’s high-profile races.
“I think it’s been good, steady,” he told the News-Times. “There’s a lot of interest.”
With more than 140 ballot styles, there’s a number of races Carteret County residents can participate in this year.
Under North Carolina’s semi-open primary guidelines, those registered with a political party must vote that party’s ballot. Unaffiliated voters have the choice of three party ballots this year, Democratic, Libertarian or Republican.
As the voter registration deadline has passed, voters will not be allowed to change their party affiliation, but can update their personal information, like their address, during a visit to one-stop.
For those who won’t make it to the polls this election cycle, absentee-by-mail balloting is already underway. To request an absentee by mail ballot, fill out the request form, found at s3.amazonaws.com/dl.ncsbe.gov/Forms/NCAbsenteeBallotRequestForm.pdf.
For more information on early voting in Carteret County, contact the BOE directly at 252-728-8460.
