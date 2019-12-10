EMERALD ISLE — The impact and direction of a hurricane is difficult to predict once formed, but predicting the severity of an entire Atlantic hurricane season is even more problematic.
In analyzing the 2019 season recently, Greg Rudolph, manager of the Carteret County Shore Protection office, noted the notorious unpredictability of September’s Hurricane Dorian, which, like Hurricane Florence in 2018, will be the one storm for which the season will be remembered, here and elsewhere.
“At one time, it was an almost 100 percent fact Dorian was going to slam into the Atlantic Coast of Florida as a Category 4 or even 5 hurricane, only to change course, stall, and become the strongest hurricane ever to make landfall in the Bahamas,” he said.
Dorian wasn’t done yet, he said, and made a pass just offshore North and South Carolina, “having an eerily similar path and forward speed as (Hurricane) Matthew in 2016.”
It then swept west to east across Onslow Bay, just missing Bogue Banks but possibly hit the very tip of Cape Lookout National Seashore and finally hugged Core Banks and Ocracoke Island before heading into the North Atlantic and taking an almost unprecedented “swipe” at the Canadian provinces, he said.
Along the Crystal Coast, Mr. Rudolph said, the motion of the storm caused severe flooding on Ocracoke Island and in areas adjoining Core and Pamlico sounds and created more than 50 temporary inlets at Cape Lookout.
Dorian was like Matthew, but its impacts were not predicted until well into the hurricane’s life.
Similarly, Mr. Rudolph said, forecasters before hurricane season started predicted a “near normal” season, citing an expectation the El Niño southern oscillation “warm phase” was going to appear during the summer months. That generally suppresses Atlantic tropical cyclone development.
At the same time, he said, forecasters predicted sea-surface temperatures in the main Atlantic Ocean area for hurricane development would be warmer than normal and tradewinds would be weak, creating less sheer. Those two things encourage formation.
The expected competing factors, Mr. Rudolph said, resulted in the “near normal” prediction for the 2019 season, but conditions didn’t turn out as expected.
“El Niño conditions never truly developed,” Mr. Rudolph said, so the lack of sheer and warm waters ruled the season. The result was there were no Atlantic tropical storms or hurricanes formed between July 12 and Aug. 20 for the first time since 1992.
That quiet period was followed by what he called a “robust” several weeks that experienced 10 cyclones forming between Aug. 21 and Sept. 23, tying it with 1949 and 2010 for the most Atlantic tropical cyclones formed during that period.
In other words, the below-average start was countered by a busy period and, combined with the storms that formed during other times, there were 18 named tropical cyclones during the season in the Atlantic, well above the average of 13 various forecasters had predicted as “near normal.” It was the fourth straight above-average year and is tied with 1969 as the fourth most-active hurricane season in terms of named storms.
What the forecasters did get right, Mr. Rudolph said, is a prediction six of the tropical cyclones would grow into hurricanes. They also came close on predicting two major hurricanes — there were three.
All of this, Mr. Rudolph said, shows it’s no easier to make accurate “pre-season” tropical cyclone predictions than it is to make pre-season predictions in sports.
“Everything might look conducive, or not conducive, to tropical storm development when they make the predictions,” Mr. Rudolph said, but the things forecasters base their predictions on can and often do change fast.
In preparing his analysis, Mr. Rudolph looked at what’s called the Accumulated Cyclone Energy index, which he and others consider most accurate in terms of judging a season. ACE is a measurement that takes a storm’s wind speed strength for each six-hour period into account.
It is calculated for each individual storm by taking the sum of the storm’s intensity in knots, squared, at six-hour intervals, divided by 10,000. For instance, if a storm had 40-knot winds for one advisory, the ACE for would be 0.16. You add all the results to get the season total.
The larger the ACE value, the more active the season. The longer duration and/or more intense each storm is, the more the contribution to the ACE index value.
The average forecasted total ACE index for 2019 was 94, Mr. Rudolph said, but the final total was 130, which is well above the historical 1981-2010 average of 104. The 2019 figure was boosted dramatically by Hurricane Dorian, which had an ACE total of 48 points.
In other words, even though the season was near normal or even below normal for Carteret County, 2019 was well above normal for the whole basin. In short, Mr. Rudolph said, “we had an ‘above normal’ season.”
“Below normal” he said, is an ACE of less than 68, “near normal” is 58-106 and “above normal is 106-168. The final category, “hyperactive,” is more than 168.
“This is the third consecutive year the forecasters were well off the mark of the final ACE index value,” Mr. Rudolph said. “Last year (2018) the average prediction was 83 and the actual was 129, while in 2017, the average prediction was 100 and the actual was 223.”
The bottom line, Mr. Rudolph said, is predictions are difficult and the “perceived activity” is really like real estate — location, location, location.
Because of the impacts of Florence to our area, he said, “2018 will always be considered as a bad year, maybe the worst in history. But 2017, from a more basin-wide perspective, was easily worse.”
The 2017 ACE index value was the seventh- highest value ever recorded for a season and was bolstered by September, which had the highest ACE index contribution ever for a single month, 175. That’s higher than the entire ACE index value recorded for the 2018 or 2019 seasons.
Mr. Rudolph said because of location, the mid-Atlantic states look back on 2017 as a benign year.
“It only takes one cyclone to ‘make or break’ a hurricane season, with 1992 being the best example,” Mr. Rudolph said.
There were seven named cyclones that year, four of which were hurricanes, with one of those classified as major, and an ACE index value of 75. It sounds like a quiet year, Mr. Rudolph said, except the one major hurricane was Andrew, which struck Florida and was the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history until Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Mr. Rudolph gave credit to the National Hurricane Center for doing a good job predicting tropical cyclone tracks for 2019.
“(They were) generally accurate,” he said, although “Dorian was kind of a miss. But meteorologists are still wrestling with intensity forecasts and especially the hurricanes that undergo rapid intensification.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.