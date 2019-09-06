MOREHEAD CITY — Based on preliminary damage assessments, city officials say it appears the county’s most populated municipality got through Hurricane Dorian relatively unscathed.
Morehead City Communications Director Alizé Proisy said Friday around noon there is some localized flooding, minor property damage and scattered debris, but overall, it doesn’t seem too severe. She said she rode around with the city manager and fire chief Friday morning noting damage, and four crews were scheduled to hit the streets to begin an official assessment at noon.
“I honestly think we got extremely lucky,” she said. “…It was a long night, we lost power a couple times, but we were up keeping everyone updated as much as we could throughout it.”
Ms. Proisy said it seems there is no or only minor damage to public buildings and she expects government offices to reopen Monday. She added crews have already begun cleaning up the mess, removing debris and downed trees from roadways.
Like many others, Ms. Proisy compared Dorian to last year’s Hurricane Florence, and said it was not nearly as bad as the benchmark 2018 storm.
“After Florence, everyone was on heightened awareness,” she said. “We’re glad to have gotten through this one.”
Officials lifted the citywide curfew at noon, but it may be reinstated at 7 p.m. if power outages are still widespread. In that case, the curfew will last from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. until power is sufficiently restored to the city.
“That’s just a safety thing,” Ms. Proisy said. “Curfew just kind of depends if we can get the lights back on.”
In an 11 a.m. release, the city asked residents to only travel if necessary as there are still downed trees, flooded streets and debris making roadways unsafe. Many traffic lights are also not working. If you come to a non-functioning traffic light with no emergency workers directing traffic, treat the intersection as you would a four-way stop sign. Speed limits will be strictly enforced.
