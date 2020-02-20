BEAUFORT — Carteret County Sheriff's Office narcotics detectives arrested a local business owner at his Morehead City computer repair store Wednesday following an investigation conducted by detectives with the CCSO and the Morehead City Police Department.
The owner of MJB Computers, 37-year-old Michael Jason Barkas, was allegedly identified as a source of supply for cocaine distribution in Carteret County, according to the release. Detectives targeted Mr. Barkas and conducted undercover operations and controlled purchases of cocaine from inside the business.
Over the course of the investigation, detectives seized approximately 12 ounces of cocaine from Mr. Barkas, the release continues.
The suspect was taken into custody and is facing nine felony counts of cocaine trafficking and one count of maintaining a dwelling for storing or keeping a controlled substance. He is being held at the Carteret County jail on a $1 million dollar bond.
Sheriff Asa Buck praised the work of the detectives and said more arrests of drug dealers are coming.
