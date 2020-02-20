CARTERET COUNTY – The Carteret County public school system and Carteret Community College will be closed Friday due to anticipated winter weather conditions, officials say.
According to a message from the school system, the decision was made based on information from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasters and Carteret County Emergency Services.
"It is always difficult to change the school calendar because it impacts the instruction of our schools and it impacts families with work schedules, child care and more," the school system wrote. "However, the safety of students, employees and their families is the number one concern."
Saturday classes will operate on a regular schedule at CCC, officials said.
