peletier — The town planning board March 9 unanimously recommended approval of an ordinance to regulate racetracks.
However, Peletier Mayor Dale Sowers said Wednesday he won’t schedule the public hearing on the proposal until he’s sure people will be able to safely attend and voice their opinions.
“I’m not going to put it on our (board of commissioners) next meeting agenda (Monday, April 6) because it’s a big issue and might draw a big crowd, and we don’t want that now,” he said referring to federal and state guidance to limit large gatherings in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The mayor said although he wouldn’t want to draw a big crowd, neither would he want to hold the hearing with just a few people present and have commissioners vote without a fair chance for anyone interested to give input.
The proposed ordinance would shut down races at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway off Whitehouse Fork Road at 11 p.m. and would also apply to any other racetracks that might be built in town.
The ordinance would also require that all lights be turned off at racetracks by midnight.
Practice at tracks could take place between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. weekdays and not before 1 p.m. on Sundays. The proposal includes a fine of $500 for each minute a race lasts past 11 p.m.
The proposal is an amendment to the town’s outdoor entertainment ordinance, which was adopted before the Watson track was built. It would also limit the number of days and locations signs that can be placed to advertise for races.
Mayor Sowers emphasized Wednesday the town is and has been supportive of the Watson track, which brings business to town, but officials felt they had to develop an ordinance in response to nearby residents’ complaints about late-night noise and bright lights.
“We’ve been working with the racetrack all along,” he said. “We’re not working against them. We just want to make sure the races can continue and the people nearby are satisfied.”
The current ordinance regulates hours and other aspects of the outdoor operation of such things as fairs, festivals, music concerts, contests and “similar types of performances or events.”
Generally, it establishes a 1 a.m. cutoff time for such events but also prohibits amplified music after 10 p.m.
Bob Lowery, who has run the track since Mr. Watson’s death, has said he doesn’t object to the 11 p.m. cutoff time.
