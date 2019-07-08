HARKERS ISLAND — Fire and emergency crews responded to a fire at Captain’s Choice Restaurant around 11:04 p.m. Friday.
“The building is a total loss,” Harkers Island Fire Chief Chad Mann told the News-Times.
The restaurant at 977 Island Road, near Ferry Dock Road, was closed at the time of the fire and no one was inside.
According to Chief Mann, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The units who responded to the fire were Harkers Island, Otway, Marshallberg, Beaufort and Morehead City, County Emergency Services and the County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Wow, what a huge loss to those of us that live downeast along with many workers losing their jobs and especially the Lancaster family. Gotta ask though why it appears to be only 1 small stream of water being sprayed on a large fire like this. ? God help us if that is all of the water these expensive fire trucks can squirt out.
