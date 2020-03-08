WCICA board to meet Tuesday
The Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency Board of Directors will hold a special meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. to approve a resolution to finance the purchase of a new ambulance.
Carteret CC trustees to meet
The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the McGee Building boardroom. The board is scheduled to adopt its 2020-21 county fiscal budget request and meet in closed session to discuss presidential evaluation survey results.
Duke Energy to finish Front Street work soon
Duke Energy Progress is wrapping up its work on Front Street, according to Beaufort town staff.
“Duke Energy Progress has been doing some work on Front Street in the downtown area,” Beaufort Inspections Director Kyle Garner said. He indicated the company had to do work on underground lines.
“There were some bad utility lines that had to be replaced,” Mr. Garner said. “They had to be replaced for the (street) lights to work and things of that nature.”
Work started Feb. 18. Town staff anticipates work to end sometime over the next week or so.
“At least they were able to accomplish this (before the start of the tourist) season,” Mr. Garner said.
Boards to hold a joint workshop
The County Board of Education will hold a joint planning workshop with the County Board of Commissioners at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
The purpose for the meeting is to hear an update from the County Health Department regarding the coronavirus and to discuss future capital project needs of the school system.
Rep. Murphy pushes tax legislation
U.S Rep. Dr. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., has his sights set on streamlining tax payments for small business owners and self-employed individuals.
On Feb. 26, Rep. Murphy introduced H.R. 5979, also known as the Tax Deadline Uniformity Act. In a Wednesday press release, Rep. Murphy’s office describes the bill as a measure to make tax deadlines better coincide with the needs of small business owners.
Rep. Murphy said he knows the difficulties of dealing with taxes under the current system.
“Small business owners and self-employed entrepreneurs can’t afford teams of lawyers and accountants to work through complicated and inconsistent legal tax requirements,” Rep. Murphy said. “As a small business owner myself, I understand the tremendous number of dates and details one must remember. Simplifying the tax process will help alleviate unneeded burden and stress for these small businesses.”
MHC council to meet Tuesday
The Morehead City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S 8th St.
An agenda will be made available prior to the meeting on the city’s website, moreheadcitync.org. Meeting agendas are usually released by noon Monday before the meeting.
NCDOT seeks volunteers for spring litter sweep
Volunteers across North Carolina are needed to help clean up trash along roads during the N.C. Department of Transportation’s annual Spring Litter Sweep from Saturday to Saturday, April 11-25.
Each April and September, NCDOT calls on volunteers to help remove litter from roadsides. Volunteers from businesses, schools, nonprofits, churches and community groups play an important role in keeping North Carolina’s roads clean, NCDOT noted.
Volunteers wear gloves and safety vests and are given cleaning supplies, such as reversible orange and blue trash bags. People wanting to participate should contact their local litter management coordinator. For Carteret County, contact Candice Flake who can be reached at 252-439-2939.
Visit the Litter Sweep webpage at ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/environmental/litter-management/Pages/litter-sweep.aspx for more information. Questions can be directed to NCDOT Litter Management at 919-707-2970.
Crystal Coast TDA board set to meet
The Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority Board of Directors will hold its regular monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Atlantic Beach.
Beaufort ADA transition forum set
Those who would like to provide input on accessibility plans regarding Beaufort’s Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan can do so at a public forum Monday.
Representatives from the firm selected for the plan will host a drop-in style meeting from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday at the train depot on the corner of Broad and Pollock streets.
BOE to conduct canvass, more
The Carteret County Board of Elections will meet several times this week to finish tasks and make official the results of Tuesday’s primary elections.
The board will meet at 9 a.m. Monday to conduct a state-mandated hand-eye audit on the election and consider outstanding provisional and supplemental absentee ballots.
Board members will also meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday for their regular March meeting. No agenda was released by presstime.
Finally, the panel will convene at 11 a.m. Friday to conduct the canvass of Tuesday’s primary races, at which time results will be considered officials.
All three meetings of the BOE are open to the public.
MFC seeks shellfish lease advisors
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission is seeking applicants for a new Shellfish Cultivation Lease Review Committee that will hear appeals of agency decisions regarding shellfish leases.
The three-member committee, authorized by a new state law, will be appointed by the chair of the commission and comprised of one commission member, who will serve as the hearing officer, and two public members. The two members must meet the following qualifications:
• One with expertise or relevant experience in shellfish aquaculture.
• One with expertise or relevant experience in coastal property or property assessment.
Individuals who meet the above qualifications and are interested in serving on the committee should be willing to meet periodically to hear contested cases.
Atlantic Beach to host forums
Atlantic Beach officials will hold two public forums on the proposed update to the town land-use plan Wednesday. Both forums will be held in the town hall boardroom off West Fort Macon road.
The first forum will be held at 3 p.m., while the second will be held at 6 p.m. The forums will be open to the public.
DEQ accepting applications for recovery funds
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality is accepting project applications for $11.5 million in funding to help coastal cities and towns recover from hurricane damage. The deadline to submit an application is Thursday, April 30.
The funding comes from Session Law 2019-224, which allocated $11.5 million to the Division of Water Resources’ Coastal Storm Damage Mitigation Fund. Funding may only be used for costs associated with beach nourishment, artificial dunes and other projects to mitigate or remediate coastal storm damage to ocean beaches and dune systems of the state, according to General Statute 143-215.73M.
The amount shall not exceed $2.5 million for each unit of local government and no cost-share will be required.
All applications will be evaluated to determine if the proposed project meets the minimum requirements and will be ranked according to six criteria: environmental benefits, social benefits, economic benefits, life of the project, financial resources and project efficiency. The guidelines on the criteria used to select the recipients are available at files.nc.gov/ncdeq/Water%20Resources/documents/2019-2020-CSDM-Fund-Guidelines.pdf
For more information regarding the application process, contact Coley Cordeiro with the Division of Water Resources at 919-707-9013 or by email at coley.cordeiro@ncdenr.gov.
