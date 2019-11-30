Elementary
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public elementary and middle schools:
Monday, Dec. 2: barbecue chicken, buttermilk biscuit, toasted ham and cheese sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed cabbage, cherry crisp, milk.
Tuesday, Dec. 3: cheese stuffed-crust pizza, chicken nachos, fiesta black beans, carrot soufflé, chilled peaches, milk.
Wednesday, Dec. 4: hot dog and chili, cheeseburger, French fries, baked beans, fruit cocktail, coleslaw, milk.
Thursday, Dec. 5: chicken enchiladas, garlic breadstick, ham and cheese salad, side salad, green beans, orange smiles, milk.
Friday, Dec. 6: Carolina barbecue pork, sweet corn hush puppies, grilled cheese sandwich, sweet potato fries, spinach, strawberries, fresh apple, milk.
A choice of low-fat or skim milk is available with all meals. Fruits, fruit juice, vegetables and peanut butter sandwiches are available with lunch.
High school
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public high schools:
Monday, Dec. 2: barbecue chicken, buttermilk biscuit, toasted ham and cheese sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed cabbage, cherry crisp, milk.
Tuesday, Dec. 3: chicken nachos, fiesta black beans, carrot soufflé, chilled peaches, milk.
Wednesday, Dec. 4: hot dog and chili, French fries, baked beans, fruit cocktail, coleslaw, milk.
Thursday, Dec. 5: chicken enchiladas, garlic breadstick, ham and cheese salad, side salad, green beans, fresh orange, milk.
Friday, Dec. 6: Carolina barbecue pork, sweet corn hushpuppies, grilled cheese sandwich, sweet potato fries, spinach, strawberries, fresh apple, milk.
Breakfast
These breakfasts will be served this week at the county’s public schools:
Monday, Dec. 2: confetti pancake bites, orange juice, chilled applesauce, milk.
Tuesday, Dec. 3: breakfast pizza, orange pineapple juice, strawberry applesauce, milk.
Wednesday, Dec. 4: blueberry muffin, mixed fruit juice, strawberries, milk.
Thursday, Dec. 5: breakfast on a stick, apple juice, banana, milk.
Friday, Dec. 6: cereal variety, graham crackers, apple juice, tangerine, milk.
