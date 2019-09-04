CEDAR POINT — Kevin Hunter, chief of the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department, said Wednesday his crews are as ready and prepared as they can be to deal with any emergencies that arise during Hurricane Dorian over the next few days.
The chief said all the ambulances and fire trucks have been checked out and are ready to roll, and full-time fire and EMS staff will be augmented, if necessary, by part-timers.
The department serves the western Carteret County towns of Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Bogue and Peletier, plus the unincorporated communities around them.
“We are fully staffed and ready,” Chief Hunter said Wednesday afternoon, as Dorian was slowly working its way up the East Coast toward a potential landfall or scrape with the coast in North Carolina. “We’ll be ready to respond to whatever happens.”
The chief cautioned, however, that once storm conditions worsen, the department is limited in what it can do, but will do all it can to respond to calls. He urged all western Carteret County residents to heed advice from emergency management officials and take precautions for their own safety during the hurricane.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.