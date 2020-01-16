RALEIGH — The North Carolina Railroad Co. announced last week Scott Saylor, president and CEO since 2001, plans to retire from the company in July.
Mr. Saylor shared his decision in a written letter to the company’s board of directors Jan. 6. According to a same-day release from the NCRR, he is retiring following a 31-year tenure with the company.
“I think we have done a good job investing our capital in economic development opportunities and helping further the state’s economy, especially in eastern North Carolina,” Mr. Saylor told the News-Times recently.
Mr. Saylor said railroad infrastructure is vital for rural communities and military installations. He says the state General Assembly has shown its support for the railroad and, therefore, economic development in areas like Carteret County, where one NCRR line terminates at the N.C. Port of Morehead City.
Hired in 1989, Mr. Saylor, a Forsyth County native, was the first employee of the company in more than 100 years, according to NCRR’s release.
“It has been my honor and pleasure to serve the Company in a variety of roles and as President since 2001,” Mr. Saylor stated in the letter to the board of directors. “I greatly appreciate the many opportunities to work with such a dedicated Board and management team to move the Company forward during my 31 years with NCRR.
“I am proud of all that we have been able to achieve together, and I look forward to working with our Board of Directors in the leadership transition in the coming year,” he continued.
The release states the company’s achievements under Mr. Saylor include revaluation and negotiation of the NCRR’s assets and properties under the 99-year lease with Norfolk Southern dating to 1895 and conversion into modern-era agreements with substantially higher rental.
In addition, during Mr. Saylor’s tenure, the company increased the capital of the NCRR from several hundred thousand dollars to more than $95 million; advanced the NCRR as a platform for track and infrastructure improvements that have positioned North Carolina as a leader in rail-served manufacturing projects, job creation and passenger rail service; arranged for the stock buyout and recapitalization of NCRR in 1998; and developed rail corridor protection practices to position the corridor for future uses.
Under direction of William V. Bell, chairman of the board of directors, directors and management team representatives will formulate a plan to ensure leadership transition is seamless and operations are uninterrupted, according to the company.
Mr. Saylor, who is also a licensed attorney, will continue to serve in his current capacity as president and assist with transition plans until his retirement in July.
“I have long admired the important work Scott has performed for this company,” Mr. Bell said. “He will leave the North Carolina Railroad in better shape than he found it, a goal of anyone with the professionalism and integrity that he demonstrates every day.”
Mr. Saylor told the News-Times he felt it was time to transition to other opportunities, though he isn’t sure yet what he will pursue next. He said he would like to “work a little less and fish a little more” after retiring from the railroad company.
“After 31 years, I believe it is time to turn it over to someone new,” Mr. Saylor said.
Transition plans will be finalized at a later date.
