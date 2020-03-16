BEAUFORT — Carteret County deputies arrested Charles Stanley Hunt Jr., 40, of Newport, for making a false bomb threat Sunday.
According to a Monday release from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Cenold Belizaire and Sgt. Chad Honeycutt responded to the Town & Country IGA grocery store at 1180 Highway 24 in Newport just before 8 p.m. Sunday. It was there employees reported a white male on a bicycle carrying a black box.
Mr. Hunt reportedly was banging on the entry doors to the business, which drew the attention of the store owner. The owner alleged Mr. Hunt was angry the store was closed and he would not unlock the door. According to the CCSO, Mr. Hunt then stated he had a bomb and would blow up the store, and he threw the black box on the ground in front of the store owner.
The black box was recovered and deemed an old Sentry safe that did not contain a bomb, but rather Mr. Hunt’s personal effects.
Mr. Hunt was charged with one felony count of making a false bomb report and is being held in the Carteret County jail in Beaufort under a $1,500 bond.
His first court appearance was scheduled for Monday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.