BOE to meet Tuesday
BEAUFORT — The County Board of Elections will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday for its regular February meeting, followed by an absentee meeting at 4 p.m.
The board meets at its office at 1702 Live Oak St., Suite 200, in Beaufort. The meetings are open to the public.
-----
College board will meet
MOREHEAD CITY —The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the McGee Building boardroom.
The meeting agenda includes a 2019 trustee emeritus plaque presentation for former trustees the late Mitch Mangum, Gerry Smith and James Walker and recognition of Jim Brett for past trustee gifts. Other items include the second reading and final approval of a weapons on campus policy.
-----
Commission to meet Monday
BEAUFORT — Town commissioners will discuss infrastructure and park project updates at their Monday work session at the train depot at 614 Broad St. in Beaufort.
Town commissioners will also discuss grant and financing applications from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. USDA grant funding could cover a number of the town’s proposed infrastructure projects.
Beaufort’s regular sessions are open to the public.
