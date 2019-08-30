MIAMI — Hurricane Dorian continues to approach Florida, and National Hurricane Center meteorologists expect it will become a major hurricane sometime Friday.
The NHC issued an advisory on Dorian at 11 a.m. Friday, the latest advisory available. As of 11 a.m., Dorian is about 480 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas and 660 miles east of West Palm Beach, Fla. Dorian has maximum sustained winds of 110 mph and is moving northwest at 10 mph. Its minimum central barometric pressure is 28.71 inches.
According to the NHC's advisory, Dorian is forecast to begin shifting its movement Friday night to a west-northwestward direction, then shift further to a westward direction. This direction is expected to persist Saturday through Tuesday.
The core of Dorian is forecast to be near or over the northwestern Bahamas Sunday, then move close to the Florida peninsula late Monday. Dorian is also forecast to become a major hurricane later Friday; this means it will be a Category 3 hurricane or higher on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale.
NHC advisories and more information are available online at nhc.noaa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.