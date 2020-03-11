BEAUFORT — The town has approved an agreement with an area developer to install an odor reduction measure at the town’s sewer plant off Freedom Drive.
Beaufort commissioners approved the plan – under which Preston Development will pay for installation of the odor control measures, but the town will cover ongoing maintenance – at their Monday evening meeting in the train depot.
Under the agreement, the town would be responsible for upkeep of the equipment. In particular, the town would be on the line for replacement of filter media on the odor scrubber every five to 10 years, according to an estimate given by Preston Development. The filter is set to cost in the neighborhood of $50,000.
According to the board’s agenda packet, Preston Development, which is building out the major Beau Coast subdivision off Lennoxville Road, would pay roughly $250,000 for the installation, though Monday night Preston Development President Karl Blackley said the company’s investment could be more than $325,000.
“It’s something that we need repaired now. It will and is affecting the salability and our neighborhood moving forward at a rapid pace, which we all want,” Mr. Blackley said Monday.
The odor scrubber would be manually activated by town staff as needed to address what he said was significant odor coming from the plant – which processes all the sewage in the town system – when weather and wind conditions are right.
“It is an investment for us in the town’s system, but it’s also an investment for us in marketing our community,” Mr. Blackley told commissioners, calling it a “win-win.”
Commissioners Sharon Harker and Charles McDonald questioned the agreement Monday night, however, vetting the town’s readiness to take on additional maintenance expenses.
“Although it’s a very good gift, I just want to make sure the town is in a position to understand the responsibilities of taking this on considering we haven’t done this beforehand … Are we in the position of absorbing another $50,000?” Ms. Harker asked.
She noted she was concerned the scrubber may be used enough that the filter would need replacing more often than projected.
Mr. Blackley maintained that once installed, the equipment would be owned and operated by the town, which would have control over how often it was employed, and he felt this was a need.
“It will come up in the town, this odor issue. It may not be right now but it will be sometime,” he said.
Other commissioners, including John Hagle expressed support for the partnership. He said “the odor scrubber is something that any good, operating waste treatment plant would have, whether there’s a nearby neighbor that’s complaining or not.”
Ultimately, all five town commissioners voted in favor of entering into an agreement with Preston Development for the installation of the scrubber.
With Monday’s motion, the board also approved the town manager and town attorney to draft an agreement to that effect and conditionally approved another aspect of the project – allowing the company to excavate fill from property donated to the town with the purpose of serving as a future high infiltration rate settling basin. According to the agenda, Preston Development has offered to construct the basin.
The board conditionally approved this portion of the project pending feedback from the state.
