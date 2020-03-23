cedar point — Town commissioners during their monthly meeting Tuesday night will hold a public hearing on a proposed special-use permit to allow use of property at 1062 Highway 24 as an indoor, climate-controlled storage facility.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
The proposal is to use the soon-to-close Walston Hardware building for the new facility.
The property is zoned B-1 (general business), and the proposed use is allowed in that zone as a special-use under the town’s Unified Development Ordinance.
In the permit application, the applicant states the existing building exterior will not be altered in any way, but the 1,600-square-foot building would be converted to 90 indoor, climate-controlled self-storage units.
It also states landscaping will be maintained on the property’s borders, and one existing curb cut might be eliminated onto Highway 24.
The applicant states the number of vehicles entering and exiting Highway 24 “will reduce greatly relative to its present use,” with approximately 15-20 accesses per day after the facility reaches full capacity.
No additional utilities are envisioned for the new use.
The applicant states, “Self-storage business is very low-impact in nature. The contents consisting of household goods are contained within the owner’s unit. No outside storage or parking of vehicles is allowed on site except during loading and unloading.”
Customers are to be limited to storage of household goods and office equipment. No flammable materials, toxic materials, foods or any other hazardous products are allowed, according to the applicant.
Additionally, customers cannot maintain a business or stay for long periods of time at the facility.
“Activity is monitored by surveillance cameras and recorded to ensure there is no unlawful occupation of the facility,” the applicant states.
Town commissioners, after the public hearing, must make specific findings of fact to either approve the application, deny it or approve it with conditions.
