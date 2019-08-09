MOREHEAD CITY — Four people were transported to Carteret Health Care Thursday evening following a head-on collision on Tootle Road near Country Club Road.
Morehead City Fire Chief Jamie Fulk said Friday the incident happened around 5:50 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on.
Four people in a Chevrolet truck were transported to CHC with injuries, but he could not say the extent of the injuries. He did say East Care helicopter was called to the hospital to transport a victim, but he wasn’t certain if the person was actually transported via helicopter.
The other vehicle involved in the accident was a Cadillac Escalade. The driver was the only occupant of that vehicle.
Chief Fulk did not release names, and the N.C. Highway Patrol was in charge of the wreck scene and is investigating. The trooper handling the incident could not be reached for comment by presstime.
This is a developing report.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.