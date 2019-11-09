Elementary
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public elementary and middle schools:
Monday, Nov. 11: holiday.
Tuesday, Nov. 12: chicken breast tender, sloppy joe, seasoned pinto beans, seasoned corn, chilled peaches, milk.
Wednesday, Nov. 13: beef teriyaki style bite, mandarin orange chicken, fried rice, steamed cabbage, buttery carrot coins, fresh apple, milk.
Thursday, Nov. 14: baked spaghetti, garlic bread stick, turkey and cheese wrap, sweet and salty green beans, side salad, cherry special, milk.
Friday, Nov. 15: oven fried mozzarella cheese sticks and marinara sauce, fish and cheese sandwich, sweet potato fries, steamed broccoli and cheese sauce, fruit cocktail, milk.
A choice of low-fat or skim milk is available with all meals. Fruits, fruit juice and vegetables and peanut butter sandwiches are available with lunch. Meal choices are subject to change based on availability.
High school
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public high schools:
Monday, Nov. 11: holiday.
Tuesday, Nov. 12: chicken breast tender, biscuit, sloppy joe, seasoned pinto beans, seasoned corn, chilled peaches, milk.
Wednesday, Nov. 13: beef teriyaki style bite, mandarin orange chicken, fried rice, steamed cabbage, buttery carrot coins, fresh apple, milk.
Thursday, Nov. 14: baked spaghetti, garlic bread stick, turkey and cheese wrap, sweet and salty green beans, side salad, cherry special, milk.
Friday, Nov. 15: oven fried mozzarella cheese sticks and marinara sauce, fish and cheese sandwich, sweet potato fries, steamed broccoli and cheese sauce, fruit cocktail, milk.
Choice of skim and low-fat milk is available at breakfast and lunch.
Fruits and vegetables, pizza, hamburgers or cheeseburgers, chicken nuggets or chick fillet sandwiches, French fries and whole wheat rolls are also available at lunch. Meal choices are subject to change based on availability.
Breakfast
These breakfasts will be served this week at the county’s public schools:
Monday, Nov. 11: holiday.
Tuesday, Nov. 12: frosted cinnamon pop tart, chilled peaches, milk.
Wednesday, Nov. 13: donut mini, mixed berry cup, milk.
Thursday, Nov. 14: egg and cheese biscuit, orange juice, milk.
Friday, Nov. 15: super donut, chilled applesauce, milk.
