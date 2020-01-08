BEAUFORT — Parker Offshore recently announced the company’s plan to add a 10,000-square-foot facility adjacent to its existing 225,000-square-foot manufacturing plant.
The expansion is set for completion in June and is expected to provide an additional 25-30 jobs to the Beaufort region. Parker Offshore currently employs 122 Crystal Coast residents, according to the company.
The new facility will house an expanded area for the gel coat and mold maintenance processes. The gel coat is the first layer applied in the boat building process. Mold maintenance is a rigorous inspection of the boat mold, ensuring zero defects, while waxing the surface of the boat mold.
The expansion will improve production processes and flow and will offer Parker customers new boat model options as well as enhancements to existing models, the company says.
“Ultimately, this expansion phase will allow us to increase production and expand job opportunities throughout the factory,” Linwood Parker, founder and CEO of Parker Offshore, said. “By increasing production and efficiency, we’re able to pass off savings to consumers and increase the production of Parker models, which are currently seeing an increase in demand. This commitment to lean operations was established in April with our Correct Craft partnership. We are excited to implement this first phase and look forward to the effects this will have on Parker Boats for the betterment of our boat dealers, employees, customers, and this region.”
Parker held a groundbreaking ceremony on the facility at 2570 Highway 101 Wednesday morning.
Parker Offshore offers premium offshore and inshore fishing boats built in Beaufort. As a subsidiary of Correct Craft, Parker delivers enjoyment and rugged fish-ability focusing on strength, simplicity and seaworthiness. The Parker fleet is comprised of 18 models, including Center Consoles, Bay Boat, Sport Cabins, Walk Arounds and a Dual Console. To learn more about Parker Offshore, visit parkerboats.com.
