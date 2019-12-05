Coming down the tracks

James Taylor, stepson of the late Dr. John Costlow, assists at the Beaufort train depot Thursday ahead of the grand opening of the 25th annual John Costlow Christmas Train Show, which is set for Friday at 4 p.m. The train show continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Dylan Ray photo)
