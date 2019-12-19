NEWPORT — Emergency personnel from multiple departments were on the scene of a reportedly fully involved structure fire on Little Deep Creek Road in Newport Thursday evening.
The call for assistance went out around 6:36 p.m. Upon arrival, emergency crews requested additional tankers and assistance.
No further information is available at this time. This is a developing report.
