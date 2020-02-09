CARTERET COUNTY — County residents could have the opportunity to vote in a special election on a referendum to raise the current sales tax of 6.75 cents by a quarter of a cent to 7 cents.
County Manager Tommy Burns discussed the matter with county commissioners during their Tuesday retreat at the Beaufort Hotel on Lennoxville Road.
“I was asked today to bring up the topic of sales tax,” Mr. Burns said.
The proposed quarter cent sales tax stems from Article 46, legislation the state passed more than a decade ago. The law allows for counties to pass a quarter-cent sales tax, the funds for which may not be shared with a county’s municipalities.
