CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County’s Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Havelock’s police department, engaged in one of the largest drug busts in the area in recent years.
This is according to Havelock Police Department Communications Coordinator Lauren Wargo, who issued a press release following a press conference with Havelock law enforcement officials and Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck.
Officials said the bust, which occurred Friday, resulted in the confiscation of 1,349 grams of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid.
Officials arrested Daryl Lee Godette of 213 Foxhall Road in Newport and charged him with fleeing to elude arrest, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substance, trafficking by possession, trafficking by manufacturing and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II drug.
“He is currently on federal probation and is being held at the Craven County Jail under a $2 million bond,” reads the press release.
The investigation surrounding the case culminated Friday when officers from Havelock and Carteret County sheriff’s deputies executed simultaneous search warrants.
“The searches were based on a drug investigation conducted over the past few weeks of the illegal sale of fentanyl,” reads the press release.
Fentanyl is a potentially habit-forming substance typically used as a medication for pain management. In recent years, law enforcement officials have had to contend with the illegal sale of the medication.
The 1,349 grams of fentanyl law enforcement recovered has an estimated street value of $260,000. Officers confiscated the fentanyl at a Havelock apartment at 105 Kim Ave.
“No contraband was located at the suspect’s residence in Newport,” reads the press release.
