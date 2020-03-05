MOREHEAD CITY — With the state’s first confirmed case of coronavirus in Wake County, local health, school and community college officials encourage residents to continue the same hygiene practices followed to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses.
“While the state announced the first confirmed case in Wake County this week, COVID-19 is not currently widespread across NC,” Carteret County Health Department Director Stephanie Cannon said in an email to the News-Times Wednesday morning. “We encourage the public to employ the same type of precautions they would use to prevent becoming ill with the flu or any other respiratory illness.”
School officials had similar recommendations posted on the Carteret County public school system website and Facebook page Tuesday.
“While there are still a lot of unknowns about the coronavirus, there are steps parents and children can take to prevent all respiratory illnesses, including the coronavirus,” according to a portion of the joint statement from County Board of Education Chairman John McLean and Interim Superintendent Richard Paylor.
They encouraged parents to keep students home if they are running a fever and displaying respiratory symptoms.
“Students should not attend school if they have the flu and should not return to school until they have been fever free for 24 hours without any medication,” school officials stated. “Students should not attend school if they are experiencing vomiting and/or diarrhea within the last 24 hours.”
Officials further said school administrators are monitoring absences, being vigilant about cleaning school surfaces and reminding students of good hygiene practices.
“Additional sanitizing will take place in classrooms with high numbers of absences,” they said, adding that parents are welcome to send hand sanitizer to school with their children or donate sanitizing wipes for a classroom.
Carteret Community College President Dr. John Hauser, too, said the college is encouraging students and employees to wash hands regularly and stay home if sick.
In an email to CCC employees, he said college administrators are monitoring attendance and will report any unusual spikes in absences to the health department. He added the college is also increasing the availability of hand sanitizers in all campus public areas as well as classrooms and offices.
“We will make sanitizing wipes readily available to wipe down frequently touched and common surfaces (keyboards, desks, doors, etc.), as well as increase this practice when custodial staff clean those areas,” he stated.
“We request that any employee or student of Carteret Community College self-report if you experience symptoms of respiratory illness or if you travel to areas where there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 or have had close contact with someone who has,” Dr. Hauser said.
Ms. Cannon said she continues to work with school and college officials, as well as other agencies, including the N.C. Division of Public Health, Carteret Health Care and medical care providers to monitor and prepare for any potential outbreaks.
She said, “Internally, the Health Department is sharing information with medical providers and other organizations; reviewing internal protocols/policies on how we’d respond to a potential case in Carteret County; participating in regular calls/webinars with the NC Division of Public Health; and, answering questions from the general public and medical community.”
She added that while there has been a rush to purchase masks, with many businesses reporting shortages, “Masks are not recommended for people who are well. Masks should be worn by people who are sick to prevent the spread of infection. Additionally, mask shortages could unnecessarily put healthcare providers at risk if they cannot access needed personal protective equipment.”
As for the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the state, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday in a news conference the person from Wake County tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to Washington state and visiting a long-term care facility where a case of the disease was reported.
Gov. Cooper said the person was doing well and in isolation at home.
North Carolina is the 15th state to report a case of the virus.
The Associated Press reported Mandy Cohen, the state’s secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services, said the person returned to North Carolina on a plane and officials are informing others on the flight and working to trace other contacts the person may have had. She would not provide more details about the person and declined to say which North Carolina airport the person returned to.
AP further reported North Carolina health officials conducted the test and are also sending a sample to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further confirmation.
The number of cases in the U.S. overall has risen beyond 100 in at least 15 states, with 27 in Washington. At least nine people have died.
State public health and emergency management officials have been meeting for several weeks, reviewing possible scenarios ranging from isolated cases to statewide outbreaks, state health director Dr. Elizabeth Tilson told reporters recently. Gov. Cooper formalized a COVID-19 task force three weeks ago, led by Dr. Tilson and state Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry.
Locally, Ms. Cannon said the health department encourages residents to continue the following hygiene practices to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses: wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, avoid close contact with people who are ill, clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched and stay home when you are ill.
She added that if a person has traveled to an affected geographic area within the past 14 days and developed a fever, cough or shortness of breath, they should contact their doctor or the health department to determine if they need to be tested.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
