Editor's note: This article was last updated at 6:06 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, with the latest information.
HARLOWE — Emergency crews from multiple departments are at the scene of a reported boat fire near the Core Creek bridge.
An emergency call went out to multiple fire units around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday for a marine fire. According to scanner reports, the vessel is a shrimp trawler and was docked when crews arrived on scene.
Crews from Beaufort, Atlantic Beach, Mill Creek, Morehead City, South River, Otway, the Carteret County Sheriff's Office and TowBoatUS were all reportedly on scene as of 5:45 p.m.
No further information is immediately available. This is a developing report.
