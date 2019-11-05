CARTERET COUNTY — Below are Tuesday’s unofficial results in the 2019 municipal election races.
The unofficial winners in each race are in bold. The symbol (i) denotes an incumbent candidate.
These results do not include some absentee and provisional ballots and will not be certified by the County Board of Elections until Canvass Day, Friday, Nov. 15.
Atlantic Beach Mayor:
• A.B. (Trace) Cooper III (i): 386, 98.22%
• Write-ins: 7, 1.78%
Atlantic Beach Council (5 seats):
• Harry Archer (i): 262, 14.05%
• M.J. Forrest: 263, 14.10%
• Rich Johnson (i): 301, 16.14%
• Danny Navey (i): 289, 15.5%
• Richard Porter Jr. (i): 236, 12.65%
• Joseph Starling: 208, 11.15%
• Austin Waters (i)
• Write-ins: 6, .32%
Beaufort Mayor:
• Everette S. (Rett) Newton (i): 510, 96.05%
• Write-ins: 21, 3.95%
Beaufort Commission (3 seats):
• John Hagle (i): 367, 23.23%
• Sharon Harker (i): 487, 30.82%
• Marianna Hollinshed (i): 383, 24.24%
• Kenneth W. Humphrey: 136, 8.61%
• Heather Poling: 200, 12.66%
• Write-ins: 7, .44%
Bogue Mayor:
• Robert O’Chat: 62, 98.41%
• Write-ins: 1, 1.59%
Bogue Council (3 seats):
• Richard W. Dougherty: 45, 28.48%
• Herbert F. Page (i): 55, 34.81%
• Albert Taylor: 57, 36.08%
• Write-ins: 1, .63%
Cape Carteret Mayor:
• Will Baker: 265, 50.09%
• Charlie Evans: 264, 49.91%
• Write-ins: 0
Cape Carteret Commission (3 seats):
• Don Miller (i): 374, 27.54%
• Jim Nalitz: 342, 25.18%
• Patricia Ruddiman: 228, 16.79%
• Jeff Waters: 409, 30.12%
• Write-ins: 5, .37%
Cape Carteret referendum question: Shall the ordinance adopted by the Town of Cape Carteret on Oct. 8, 2018, which would change the Town’s form of government from the current Council-Manager form of government (Town Manager), to a Mayor-Council form of government, be approved?
• Yes: 155, 29.81%
• No: 365, 70.19%
Cedar Point Mayor:
• Scott Hatsell (i): 245, 96.08%
• Write-ins: 10, 3.92%
Cedar Point Commission (2 seats):
• Gary Alan Bray: 169, 32.38%
• Neil A. Foose Jr.: 13, 2.49%
• Paul Garavaglia: 96, 18.39%
• Joshua Reilly: 84, 16.09%
• Frankie Winberry (i): 156, 29.89%
• Write-ins: 4, .77%
Emerald Isle Commission (3 seats):
• Steve Finch (i): 567, 24.86%
• Joe Flowers: 101, 4.43%
• Pat Lister: 388, 17.01%
• Jordan Madorsky: 124, 5.44%
• Floyd Messer Jr. (i): 565, 24.77%
• Jim Normile (i): 525, 23.02%
• Write-ins: 11, .48%
Indian Beach Commission (2 seats):
• Victor E. Heinrich: 36, 27.48
• Elizabeth (Dale) Williford (i): 59, 45.04%
• Peter J. Wylie (i): 36, 27.48
• Write-ins: 0
Morehead City Council (3 seats):
• Dennis Goodwin: 513, 18.79%
• David Horton: 648, 23.74%
• Bill Taylor (i): 541, 19.82%
• Harvey Walker (i): 475, 17.4%
• Diane Warrender (i): 520, 19.05%
• Write-ins: 33, 1.21%
Newport Council (3 seats):
• Danny Fornes (i): 139, 34.41%
• David M. Heath (i): 130, 32.18%
• Chuck Shinn (i): 124, 30.69%
• Write-ins: 11, 2.72%
Peletier Mayor:
• Dale Sowers (i): 36, 80%
• Write-ins: 9, 20%
Peletier Commission (1 seat):
• Walter G. Krause (i): 39, 60%
• Write-ins: 26, 40%
Pine Knoll Shores Mayor:
• Robert J. Cox: 174, 32.83%
• Ken Jones (i): 231, 43.58%
• Peggy Young: 125, 23.58%
• Write-ins: 0
Pine Knoll Shores Commission (2 seats):
• Clark Edwards (i): 419, 52.44%
• Ted Goetzinger (i): 340, 42.55%
• Write-ins: 40, 5.01%
This list was compiled by reporter Elise Clouser with results provided by the County Board of Elections.
