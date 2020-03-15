MOREHEAD CITY — N.C. Department of Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey met with local leaders Thursday to share information about some of the services the department offers, including how it can offer support during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Mr. Causey and others from the NCDOI held a meet-and-greet event with town mayors and managers, county officials and others at the Crystal Coast Civic Center. Following the event, the insurance commissioner met with local insurance agents and visited a manufactured housing dealership and the Department of Aging Services.
Mr. Causey said as a member of the council of state, he voted in favor of Gov. Roy Cooper’s recent action to declare a state of emergency in North Carolina regarding the coronavirus, or COVID-19. He said the insurance department has procedures in place to allow employees to telework with minimal interruption to normal service.
“We’re taking precautions, and I will say we’ve been working for the past couple of years on a business continuation plan, what to do if everything shuts down in case of a hurricane, tornado or some other disaster or sickness,” he said. “I’ll go out on a limb, but I’d venture to say that the N.C. Department of Insurance, right now, is the best prepared agency in all of state government because we have everyone ready to work from home, if they can.”
In a recent news release, Mr. Causey said he is working directly with major insurance companies, the medical community, legislators and other state agencies and first responders to address the coronavirus outbreak.
“We’re on the front lines when it comes to hurricanes or tornadoes, but in something like this, we’re in more of a support role,” he told the county leaders.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal, a branch of the NCDOI, is also on standby to help in case Gov. Cooper activates the state Emergency Operation Center. Brian Taylor, chief state fire marshal, said the OSFM can assist local fire departments man stations in the event people have to call out sick.
“If you couldn’t handle it locally, we would activate the state and pull in other folks that could support that function to keep you in operation,” he said. “…We work alongside all the other state agencies, from DMV (Division of Motor Vehicles), Highway Patrol, Department of Public Health, OEMS (Office of Emergency Medical Services), and try to support the local emergency management.”
On Thursday, Mr. Causey announced in a release he has directed all health benefit plans licensed by the NCDOI to allow for extra prescriptions, meaning all covered persons may obtain one refill on a prescription if there are authorized refills and not contrary to the dispensing authority of the pharmacy. The emergency authorization is in effect until Thursday, April 9.
CVS Pharmacy has announced it will waive charges for home delivery of prescription medications to encourage people at a higher risk for COVID-19 to stay home as much as possible.
In addition, Mr. Causey reminds consumers the state’s largest health insurer, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, has agreed to waive copays for coronavirus diagnostic testing, and the NCDOI is encouraging other health insurers to do the same. Many insurers have agreed to cover telemedicine or virtual visits to allow people to remotely speak to their doctors.
Mr. Causey also spoke on the variety of services the NCDOI provides consumers, including the work he has done to bolster the department’s fraud investigation unit since he was elected commissioner in 2016. He said he made it one of his missions to increase the number of cases the department helps investigate, and noted more than 40 new positions have been added to augment those services.
