Col. Robert Lee “Bob” Hayes III, 67, of Swansboro, passed away Thursday March 19, 2020. He has family in Carteret County.
A private graveside memorial service will be held at a later date. There will be a public memorial service onboard Camp Lejeune at a later date.
He was born Nov. 9, 1952, in Columbus, Ga., son of the late Robert Lee and Georgia Cosby Hayes Jr.
Upon graduating from North Georgia College in Dahlonega, Ga., in 1974, he was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He served in 3d Battalion, Second Marines at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and aboard the USS America. Later, he served at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and subsequently was a student at Marine Corps Amphibious Warfare School. He served in 2d Battalion, 1st Marines, was a student at U.S. Marine Corps Command and Staff College, served on the faculty of Amphibious Warfare School, served in Desert Shield/Desert Storm, was a student at the Naval War College, served with U.S. Forces Korea, Marine Corps Reserve Support Command and MCRD Parris Island, S.C. Later, he was assigned to Camp Lejeune and served in the II Marine Expeditionary Force, deploying in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. In May 2015, he retired after 41 years combined service as an active duty Marine and as a civil servant.
He is survived by wife, Susan Ruth Hayes of Emerald Isle; daughters, Ashley Ann Hayes Livingston and husband Ben and Julia Cosby Hayes and husband Kyle, all of Charlotte; son, Robert “Robby” Lee Hayes IV of Emerald Isle; grandchildren, Savannah and Nicholas; sister, Ellen Arnold of Orlando, Fla.; and nieces, Carly, Christie and Kathleen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Semper Fi Fund.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.