BEAUFORT — When the smoke cleared Monday evening from the first Christmas cookie baking and decorating competition between three county high schools, the West Carteret Patriot Bakers came out on top.
Teams competed from West Carteret High School, Croatan High School and East Carteret High School in the ECHS cafeteria.
“It was wonderful and there was such a great turn out,” ECHS career development coordinator Pam Roberson said. “Each school earned $214. Plus, we had a lot of extra cookies that each school took back to sell in their buildings. This will take place each year. It was a great success.”
The idea for the competition was to highlight the various career and technical education clubs and programs, although any student could enter.
Each team prepared three types of cookies. The teams were responsible for baking the cookies in their home schools and bagging six dozen of each cookie.
The teams also came to the competition with five undecorated sugar cookies. The evening revolved around a 15-minute decorating contest.
Teams were judged on presentation, uniform appearance and taste of cookies. Each group also had a presenter that spoke about their team and the cookies they chose.
WCHS entered a stained glass sugar cookie, a marbled glaze sugar cookie and a chocolate chip cookie.
“Their chocolate chip cookie had a secret ingredient that made it stand out from the rest,” Ms. Roberson said.
Patriot Baker team members were students Mia Jenkins, Scotty Newell, Maria Miranda-Jimenez, Grace Blizzard and Paige McInerny, family and consumer sciences teachers Catherine Lewis and Rebecca Benners and Skills USA teacher Michael Litaker.
Ms. Lewis said she was proud of her students’ win and accomplishments.
“This was a fun experience working with these kids. They started as strangers and are now leaving as friends,” Ms. Lewis said Wednesday. “These kids have earned this through the time, dedication and teamwork they have spent during our practices.”
Ms. Lewis said the team spent many hours making several recipes before they chose what they felt were the best. They also tested out techniques to use for decorating cookies.
“I have loved every minute of working with them and look forward to seeing how the Patriot Bakers will evolve into something more at West Carteret,” Ms. Lewis said.
