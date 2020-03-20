ATLANTIC BEACH — Town officials continue to pursue a new public administration complex, but one councilman is balking at the estimated cost.
The council met for its regular work session March 12. During the work session, Mayor Trace Cooper reviewed the council’s public administration complex project, going over its history and current status.
The idea to replace existing municipal facilities has been debated for years in Atlantic Beach. Town staff has said there’s inadequate space at the existing town hall on West Fort Macon Road for the administrative staff and the police department. The fire/EMS department has also said the existing fire station is becoming inadequate for its needs and parts of the building are starting to become structurally unsound.
The council has been pursuing replacement of the existing town hall, fire station and former public works building with a complex to house the administrative staff, police and fire/EMS departments, even getting a design from Hobgood Architects of Raleigh.
However, Councilman Richard Johnson said March 12 he’s not convinced the proposed new facility is the most cost-effective option.
“The prior council talked about this as a $5 million project,” he said. “We can’t continue to act like we’re not 50 percent above that.”
According to Mayor Cooper, the estimates on the proposed building come to $6,736,051. The figure is for construction only.
When asked what the cost would be when other expenses are factored in, such as temporary housing for town staff while construction is going on, the mayor estimated it would be approximately $7.5 million.
“We do need new, modern space,” Mr. Johnson said, “but if we commit $7.5 million to do the same (municipal) service … it’s going to cripple our ability to provide events and other things.”
Mr. Johnson said he wanted to see estimates on other potential options besides building a new town complex. Options he suggested included renting existing commercial building space for administrative staff.
The rest of the council, meanwhile, seemed to continue to support building the proposed complex.
Councilman Danny Navey said that when he joined the council, at the same time as former Councilman Rick Pollion, neither of them believed a new building was necessary.
“Then, after looking at it, we realized we did (need a new building),” he said.
Councilman Austin Waters said he thinks any option they choose will have a similar cost to it.
“We’re all reasonable people,” he said. “I believe if there was a good alternative, we would have found it by now.”
Town Manager David Walker said he’s not aware of any existing commercial space available in Atlantic Beach that would meet their needs.
Councilman Harry Archer said for the last 14 to 15 years, “we’ve stuck Band-Aids on everything around here,” meaning they’ve put temporary fixes on problems with their facilities.
“We should have built the building back when we got some land,” he said, referring to when the council at the time purchased the property across from the Atlantic Station shopping center. “It’s 2020 and we’re operating out of an old ABC store.
“We’ve got to, as adults, make a choice. Are we going to build the building or not? I know it sounds like a lot of money … but it’s not when you finance it over 15-30 years. But we’ve got to make a choice, and we’ve got to stick by it,” he concluded.
Mayor Cooper said he doesn’t think they can “Band-Aid” the problems with the fire and police stations any longer.
“One way or another, we need to consider the town’s infrastructure needs in the near future,” he said.
The mayor also said he would look into getting estimates on alternatives to the complex to show Mr. Johnson.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
