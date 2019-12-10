EMERALD ISLE/ATLANTIC BEACH — U.S. Coast Guard personnel from both ends of Bogue Banks were called to a stranded fishing vessel near Browns Inlet.
A report of a stranded vessel near the inlet went out at 8:12 p.m. Monday. USCG Sector North Carolina Wilmington Station Operations Duty Officer Craig Sanders said the report was for the fishing vessel Sea Angels, which had run hard aground.
“They were taking on some water due to the height of the seas at the inlet,” Mr. Sanders said. “We deployed a 45-foot boat from Boat Station Emerald Isle and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter from Station East City.”
The Coast Guard hoisted the four crew members of the Sea Angels from the boat, leaving it at Browns Inlet while they got the crew to safety. None of the crew was injured.
On Tuesday, the Coast Guard sent a marine safety dispatch from USCG Station Fort Macon to the site of the grounded boat. Mr. Sanders said they were on the scene as of Tuesday morning, assessing the boat for damage and any environmental hazards. He also said a salvage plan for the boat was in the works.
