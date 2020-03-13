Morehead City — At the behest of residents who feel targeted by unfair practices, the city is giving some condemned property owners more time to explore the options for either demolishing or repairing their structures.
The Morehead City Council met to consider a series of five condemnation appeal hearings as part of its regular monthly meeting Tuesday. The city has recently taken on the task of condemning properties that it says pose a hazard to the health and safety of residents, with 21 structures currently in the condemnation process.
By statute, structures the city’s chief building inspector deems condemned must be demolished within 60 days of the building inspector’s order, at the owner’s expense. Property owners may appeal the decision to the city council to request a reversal or for more time to carry out the order.
Before the appeal hearings took place Tuesday, the council first heard a presentation from the Concerned Citizens for Morehead City, a group focused on lifting up the interests of the central-north side of town, which is made up of many African American and low-income residents.
Melissa Oden, secretary of the CCMC, said residents in that area felt they were being unfairly targeted by the city’s efforts because the majority of condemned structures are located on the north side of town. Further, she pointed out demolition is pricey – some property owners were quoted more than $20,000 to tear down their structures – and it would mean the loss of some significant properties for the community.
“All we’re asking is we slow this down and think about all the options,” she said.
In February, the CCMC requested the city impose a six-month moratorium to freeze the condemnation process to give residents more time to consider their options, whether it be to find funding sources for demolition or to make repairs. Ms. Oden said the group did not hear back from any city officials one way or the other on the request, which prompted it to appear before the council this month.
“That silence spoke louder than any response could have,” she said. “…When we asked and asked and asked again, the only three options that we ever heard and were only ever offered were to demolish, to do group demolition (or) to do tear-downs. Anyone could summarize them to be one in the same.”
Ms. Oden proposed a three-phase plan, dubbed Project 13:13, aimed at tackling the issue collaboratively with the city and CCMC. She acknowledged safety and beautification are concerns, but said the community was open to working with the city on addressing them together.
“This is a planned approach that we put together to offer options to the residents who are impacted by this accelerated push to condemn abandoned and dilapidated homes,” she said. “We do not want anyone to get the impression that we want to stop progress, because we had already had this discussion.”
While the council did not take specific action on the proposed plan, it did decide to table the five appeal hearings for six months to allow the property owners more time to determine the way forward. During the appeal hearings, tentatively scheduled for the council’s Tuesday, Sept. 8 meeting, the council could decide to grant a further extension should the property owners still need more time.
City attorney Derek Taylor noted the decision only applies to the five property owners who appealed before the council Tuesday, but others may still appeal their orders for a similar outcome. The city said each condemnation case is considered on a case-by-case basis.
The council’s decision drew applause from the audience, and Ms. Oden said she feels it is a step in the right direction for bettering relations with the city.
“A lot of progress has been made in trying to go back and do due diligence for property owners,” she said in a follow-up email to the News-Times. “The whole climate around this conversation has changed. (Tuesday’s) meeting (and tableing [sic] the hearings for 6 months) showed evidence of what happens when you come together to challenge the challenge - not just for one, but for all within MHC.”
