Elementary
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public elementary and middle schools:
Monday, Jan. 13: cheese sticks and marinara sauce, cheeseburger macaroni, garlic bread stick, spinach, buttery carrot coins, chilled pineapple, milk.
Tuesday, Jan. 14: chicken breast nugget, white chili, corn muffin, French fries, sweet and salty green beans, fresh apple, milk.
Wednesday, Jan. 15: pasta bar, rotini noodle, seasoned chicken, alfredo sauce, marinara dipping sauce, garlic bread stick, steamed broccoli and cheese, side salad, apple crisp, milk.
Thursday, Jan. 16: deluxe chicken sandwich, corn dog, sweet potato fries, baked beans, fresh orange smiles, mixed fruit juice, milk.
Friday, Jan. 17: personal cheese pizza, steamed cabbage, pears and whipped topping, milk.
A choice of low-fat or skim milk is available with all meals. Fruits, fruit juice, vegetables and peanut butter sandwiches are available with lunch. Meal choices are subject to change based on availability.
High school
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public high schools:
Monday, Jan. 13: cheese sticks and marinara sauce, cheeseburger macaroni, garlic bread stick, spinach, buttery carrot coins, chilled pineapple, milk.
Tuesday, Jan. 14: chicken breast nugget, white chili, corn muffin, French fries, sweet and salty green beans, fresh apple, milk.
Wednesday, Jan. 15: pasta bar, rotini noodle, seasoned chicken, alfredo sauce, marinara dipping sauce, garlic bread stick, steamed broccoli and cheese, apple crisp, milk.
Thursday, Jan. 16: corn dog, sweet potato fries, baked beans, fresh orange, mixed fruit juice, milk.
Friday, Jan. 17: personal cheese pizza, steamed cabbage, pears and whipped topping, milk.
Choice of skim and low-fat milk is available at breakfast and lunch.
Fruits, vegetables, pizza, hamburgers or cheeseburgers, chicken nuggets or chick fillet sandwiches, French fries and whole wheat rolls are also available at lunch. Meal choices are subject to change based on availability.
Breakfast
These breakfasts will be served this week at the county’s public schools:
Monday, Jan. 13: confetti pancake bites, orange juice, strawberries, milk.
Tuesday, Jan. 14: breakfast pizza, orange pineapple juice, strawberry apple juice, milk.
Wednesday, Jan. 15: chocolate chip muffin, mixed fruit juice, chilled applesauce, milk.
Thursday, Jan. 16: breakfast on a stick, apple juice, banana, milk.
Friday, Jan. 17: cereal variety, graham crackers, apple juice, tangerine, milk.
