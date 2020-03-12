MOREHEAD CITY – Carteret Health Care officials said Thursday afternoon they have reviewed the hospital's policies and emergency preparedness plans in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak.
Michelle Lee, community relations marketing director, said the hospital has implemented a COVID-19 Task Team led by Emergency Management. The task team is meeting daily to "ensure we at a continual state of readiness."
In addition, the hospital is reviewing its visitation policies and anticipates announcing changes soon.
"Carteret Health Care reminds everyone if they are sick with fever, cough, difficulty (breathing) and believe they may have COVID-19, they should stay home and avoid contact with others," Ms. Lee wrote in an email to the News-Times. "Should they need medical care, they should call ahead before going to see their doctor and share with 911, if they need emergency response assistance."
