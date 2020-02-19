CCC celebrates black history

MOREHEAD CITY – More than 200 residents celebrated the accomplishments of county black students during the 23rd annual Black History Celebration, held Monday in the Crystal Coast Civic Center.
After hearing a speech on how black Americans gained the right to vote from Beaufort Town Commissioner Sharon Harker, top black students received certificates of achievement. The college recognized students at the 8th and 12th grade levels and Carteret Community College students who have maintained at least a 3.0 grade point average.
The college’s Dean of Student Enrollment Services Dana Merck also presented the $1,000 Gwen Fisher Memorial Scholarship to CCC student Lee Stiles of Beaufort.
Ms. Harker celebrated the students’ accomplishments and encouraged them to not take their education or future right to vote for granted.
“Congratulations on your academic success and I wish you success in your future endeavors,” Ms. Harker said. “I hope that you have learned that your right to vote has come at a high price of human pain and suffering and your future votes matter.”
She shared the history of Black History Month and the battle that took place for black Americans to gain the right to vote.
“We have all heard the story about Abraham Lincoln freeing the slaves by signing the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. That wasn’t the end of the story, it was just the beginning,” Ms. Harker said.
She said the nation’s Reconstruction period following the Civil War, from 1865-77, shaped not only black history, but American history.
She pointed out that during that time free black families who were separated were able to reunite. Because of their love for education, they were able to create institutions such as black churches and schools.
“The one thing that eluded the free slaves was the right to vote,” Ms. Harker said.
She highlighted three constitutional amendments that were ratified following the Civil War that began the journey to voting rights. The 13th Amendment, ratified in 1865, banned slavery. The 14th Amendment, ratified three years later, granted citizenship and equal protection under the law for all people born in the U.S., including those previously enslaved.
It was the 15th Amendment, however, that was key in giving black Americans voting rights.
“The 15th Amendment asserted that neither the federal government nor state governments could deny voting rights based on race, color or previous condition of servitude,” Ms. Harker said.
She pointed out, however, that only black men were given the right to vote at the time. The women’s vote didn’t come until the 19th Amendment was ratified in 1920.
Ms. Harker said, during Reconstruction period, free slaves began to run for office and win.
In Beaufort, the first black commissioner to serve was former slave David Sparrow, who held office from 1871-72, according to Ms. Harker.
“There was at least one black serving as one of the (Beaufort) town commissioners for much of the period from 1871 to 1896,” she said.
Unfortunately, Ms. Harker said, “Southern whites did not want to follow negro rule,” which led to Jim Crow laws and segregation. During this time, when blacks went to vote they were met with violence and intimidation at the polls, literacy tests and poll taxes.
Years of lawsuits and protests followed, but it wasn’t until the civil rights movement, led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the mid 1960s, that changes came. For blacks, it culminated with the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which aimed to overcome legal barriers at the state and local levels that prevented them from voting as guaranteed by the 15th Amendment.
Given the price paid for black Americans to obtain the right to vote, Ms. Harker exhorted students to register as soon as they are able. She even brought voter registration forms for students 16 and older.
She said U.S. citizens can vote at age 18 and can submit a registration form up to two years before their 18th birthday.
Following the program, West Carteret High School senior Meia Dixon, who turned 18 Tuesday, said she already registered to vote and enjoyed Ms. Harker’s speech.
“It was great and I loved it,” Ms. Dixon said. “I enjoyed when she talked about how people lost their lives so we could have the right to vote.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
