BEAUFORT — Local law enforcement captured an escaped inmate from Carteret County Jail Tuesday morning.
Beaufort police surrounded escaped inmate Ronnie Morris just after 7 a.m. Tuesday as he was walking on Mulberry Street near the old Beaufort Elementary School, according to a release from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Department.
Mr. Morris was recognized by a resident as matching the wanted photo issued Monday night after being seen in the 300 block of Live Oak Street. Beaufort police took Mr. Morris into custody without further incident.
Mr. Morris was originally taken into custody March 11 for parole violations and held without bond. He also has numerous pending drug charges and was scheduled for a court hearing Monday. Those cases were postponed due the ongoing superior court closure.
Mr. Morris was able to locate a pair of shorts, water shoes, t-shirt and a towel during his escape. He has a lengthy criminal history and will be adding an escape charge to his repertoire, the sheriff’s office said.
He will continue to be held without bond.
The sheriff’s office said in its Tuesday press release details surrounding how Mr. Morris was able to escape will be kept confidential in order to preserve security at the jail.
“It can be noted that Mr. Morris was able to exploit a security lapse that occurred due to a combination of factors,” the sheriff’s office said, “including limited staffing and jail overcrowding resulting in the jail having limited space to properly classify and house inmates in certain areas of the jail. Steps have already been taken to ensure that a similar incident not occur in the future.”
Sheriff Asa Buck thanked his deputies, the Beaufort Police Department and the local law enforcement from other agencies that assisted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.