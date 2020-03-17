BEAUFORT — The County Board of Elections has signed off on final county results of the March 3 primary elections.
The canvass took place Friday at the board’s offices off Live Oak Street in Beaufort.
The final vote count includes all provisional and supplemental absentee votes, including an additional three absentee ballots approved Friday, according to the BOE Director Caitlin Sabadish.
The county results have now been sent on to the state and are considered official.
Below is a list of final, canvassed results for Carteret County in North Carolina’s March 3 Primary Election. The votes here are only those from Carteret County. The symbol (i) denotes an incumbent candidate.
Carteret County Board of Commissioners, District 03, Republican Party:
· Bob Cavanaugh (i): 1,845, 59.23%
· Chimer D. Clark Jr.: 1,270, 40.77%
Carteret County Board of Education, District 02, Democratic Party:
· Jake Godwin (i): 108, 121.26%
· Jennifer Johnson: 400, 78.74%
Carteret County Board of Education, District 02, Republican Party:
· Jerry Buttery: 489, 37.67%
· Katie Statler: 809, 62.33%
Carteret County Board of Education, District 04, Republican Party:
· Andrea Phillips Beasley: 803, 49.57%
· Travis Day (i): 817, 50.43%
N.C. District Court Judge, District 03B, Seat 02, Republican Party:
· Jennifer J. Dacey: 1,662, 15.26%
· Peter Mack (i): 3,776, 34.68%
· Andrew Wigmore: 5,450, 50.06%
President, Constitution Party:
· Don Blankenship: 1, 100%
· Charles Kraut: 0, 0%
· No preference: 0, 0%
President, Green Party:
· Howie Hawkins: 0, 0%
· No preference: 0, 0%
President, Democratic Party:
· Michael Bennet: 8, 0.12%
· Joseph R. Biden: 2,969, 43.55%
· Michael R. Bloomberg: 1,237, 18.15%
· Cory Booker: 10, 0.15%
· Pete Buttigieg: 288, 4.22%
· Julian Castro: 6, 0.09%
· John K. Delaney: 5, 0.07%
· Tulsi Gabbard: 52, 0.76%
· Amy Klobuchar: 248, 3.64%
· Deval Patrick: 5, 0.07%
· Bernie Sanders: 1,251, 18.35%
· Tom Steyer: 57, 0.84%
· Elizabeth Warren: 502, 7.36%
· Marianne Williamson: 10, 0.15%
· Andrew Yang: 17, 0.25%
President, Libertarian Party:
· Max Abramson: 3, 6.52%
· Ken Armstrong: 4, 8.7%
· Dan Behrman: 0, 0%
· Kenneth Blevins: 1, 2.77%
· Souraya Faas: 0, 0%
· Erik Gerhardt: 1, 2.17%
· Jedidiah Hill: 2, 4.35%
· Jacob Hornberger: 2, 4.35%
· Jo Jorgensen: 1, 2.17%
· Adam Kokesh: 0, 0%
· John McAfee: 9, 19.57%
· James Orlando Ogle: 2, 4.35%
· Steve Richey: 3, 6.52%
· Kim Ruff: 1, 2.17%
· Vermin Supreme: 1, 2.17%
· Arvin Vohra: 0, 0%
· No preference: 16, 34.78%
President, Republican Party:
· Donald J. Trump (i): 10,696, 95.25%
· Joe Walsh: 172, 1.53%
· Bill Weld: 138, 1.23%
· No preference: 223, 1.99%
U.S. Senate, Democratic Party:
· Cal Cunningham: 4,695, 73.34%
· Trevor M. Fuller: 145, 2.26%
· Atul Goel: 87, 1.36%
· Erica D. Smith: 1,306, 20.4%
· Steve Swenson: 169, 2.64%
U.S. Senate, Republican Party:
· Larry Holmquist: 498, 4.55%
· Sharon Y. Hudson: 576, 5.26%
· Thom Tillis (i): 9,305, 85.02%
· Paul Wright: 565, 5.16%
N.C. Governor, Democratic Party:
· Roy Cooper (i): 5,886, 88.91%
· Ernest T. Reeves: 734, 11.09%
N.C. Governor, Republican Party:
· Dan Forest: 9.967, 90.63%
· Holly Grange: 1,030, 9.37%
N.C. Lieutenant Governor, Democratic Party:
· Chaz Beasley: 523, 9.08%
· Yvonne Lewis Holley: 1,261, 21.9%
· Ron Newton: 288, 5%
· Allen Thomas: 2,424, 42.09%
· Bill Toole: 393, 6.82%
· Terry Van Duyn: 870, 15.11%
N.C. Lieutenant Governor, Republican Party:
· Buddy Bengel: 971, 9.3%
· Deborah Cochran: 526, 5.04%
· Renee Ellmers: 393, 3.76%
· Greg Gebhardt: 486, 4.65%
· Mark Johnson: 856, 8.19%
· John L. Ritter: 1,078, 10.32%
· Mark Robinson: 5,201, 49.79%
· Scott Stone: 391, 3.74%
· Andy Wells: 544, 5.21%
N.C. Attorney General, Republican Party:
· Sam Hayes: 2,413, 24.13%
· Jim O’Neill: 3,587, 35.87%
· Christine Mumma: 4,000, 40%
N.C. Auditor, Democratic Party:
· Luis A. Toledo: 787, 14.03%
· Beth A. Wood (i): 4,824, 85.97%
N.C. Auditor, Republican Party:
· Tim Hoegemeyer: 5,417, 55.89%
· Anthony (Tony) Wayne Street: 4,275, 44.11%
N.C. Commissioner of Agriculture, Democratic Party:
· Walter Smith: 2,041, 37.5%
· Jenna Wadsworth: 2,968, 54.54%
· Donovan Alexander Watson: 433, 7.96%
N.C Commissioner of Insurance, Republican Party:
· Mike Causey (i): 7,383, 74.17%
· Ronald Pierce: 2,571, 25.83%
N.C. Commissioner of Labor, Republican Party:
· Josh Dobson: 2,268, 23.17%
· Pearl Burris Floyd: 4,170, 42.6%
· Chuck Stanley: 3,350, 34.23%
N.C. Secretary of State, Republican Party:
· Chad Brown: 2,274, 23.06%
· Michael LaPaglia: 4,368, 44.3%
· E.C. Sykes: 3,219, 32.64%
N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction, Democratic Party:
· James Barrett: 637, 11.66%
· Constance (Lav) Johnson: 1,284, 23.5%
· Michael Maher: 590, 10.8%
· Jen Mangrum: 2,055, 37.62%
· Keith A. Sutton: 897, 16.42%
N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction, Republican Party:
· Craig Horn: 5,577, 56.13%
· Catherine Truitt: 4,358, 43.87%
N.C. Treasurer, Democratic Party:
· Dimple Ajmera: 1,675, 31.44%
· Ronnie Chatterji: 1,199, 22.51%
· Matt Leatherman: 2,453, 46.50%
