NEWPORT – The coastal storm the National Weather Service forecast last week has come and gone, and Carteret County weathered it largely without incident.
The NWS Weather Forecast Office in Newport began forecasting a coastal storm would reach the county sometime last weekend, and sure enough, high winds and precipitation arrived late Friday and lasted through Saturday into early Sunday. While wind gusts reached up to 60 mph in Carteret County, NWS Meteorologist Robert Frederick at the Newport office said no significant damage was reported.
According to Mr. Frederick, the highest gust was measured at 60 mph at Fort Macon State Park at around 6 p.m. Saturday.
“Beaufort had a gust of 53 mph at 6:22 p.m. on Saturday,” he said. “As far as precipitation in Carteret County, the highest we got was 2.6 inches north of Beaufort. We got 2.4 inches in Pine Knoll Shores and 2.36 inches in Morehead City.”
These total rainfall amounts were measured at 7 a.m. Sunday. Mr. Frederick said there was very little precipitation during the day Sunday, less than 1/10th of an inch.
According to the extended forecast for the Carteret County area on the NWS website, weather.gov, the weather is expected to clear as the week goes on. Monday will have a 50% chance of rain, dropping to a 20% chance Monday night. Tuesday is forecast as partly sunny, with a 20% chance of showers that night.
Wednesday is forecast to be sunny during the day, and mostly clear at night. Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny during the day and cloudy during the night, with Friday’s forecast being mostly sunny.
