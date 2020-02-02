BEAUFORT — Carteret County’s assessed real tax value has grown by about $3 billion since the start of the 2015 calendar year.
This is according to County Tax Administrator Sarah Davis, who presented preliminary details of her department’s study to county commissioners at their Monday regular session at the administrative building in Beaufort.
Ms. Davis told the News-Times later in the week the figures are still preliminary following a mistake the department discovered Tuesday.
At Monday’s meeting she emphasized the growth the county is experiencing.
“Every year we go out and we pick up those new construction permits,” Ms. Davis said, comparing the respective 2015 and 2020 assessed real values of $16 billion and $19 billion. “So from 2015 to the (2020 revaluation), we grew 1.85 percent. That’s probably not as high as normal, but we had Hurricane (Florence) … so you had some values come down due to storm damage, then you had some values go up due to new construction.”
Both the $16 billion and $19 billion figures include property that is tax exempt.
“We don’t collect taxes on properties like the courthouse, churches and schools,” Ms. Davis said. “That’s included in your assessed value, but if you are looking at it for budgetary purposes you’re going to want to look at your taxable real value.”
Taxable real value has also seen an upswing, according to Ms. Davis. In 2015, taxable property totaled around $13 billion, which grew to $13.5 billion at the 2020 revaluation.
“Going into the 2020 budget season, we are looking at about $15.6 billion,” Ms. Davis said.
The figures presented Monday stem from the tax office’s revaluation efforts, which were postponed for a year due to the Hurricane Florence. The values went into effect Jan. 1.
“The previous revaluation was Jan. 1, 2015,” Ms. Davis said. “We’re normally on a four-year cycle, this year we just so happened to be on a five-year cycle.”
The tax office assesses all properties, including vacant lots and land, improved land, residential properties, farm buildings, boat slips, industrial and commercial properties.
“Anything real-estate related is what we are working on revaluating,” Ms. Davis said.
The tax administrator said the data entry error found later in the week related to the town of Cedar Point and affects the Western Carteret Fire District and the Western Carteret Rescue District.
“This error has been corrected and we do not anticipate any additional errors of this size,” Ms. Davis told the News-Times.
Data collected through the revaluation process hints at a number of other trends Ms. Davis highlighted Monday. The revaluation encompasses 60,976 parcels, the bulk of which are residential lots, at around 57,000.
“Commercial properties have seen the most growth,” Ms. Davis said, adding that the percent change since 2015 has been about 58%. “It’s where we can expect to see the most growth.”
That growth is not spread evenly throughout the county, however. According to Ms. Davis, Down East experienced some decline in value relative to the 2015 revaluation.
Other places, like Bogue Banks, fared better.
“The beach, Bogue Banks, those areas have seen an increase,” Ms. Davis said.
She said some inland areas, like Beaufort, had growth, while others saw declines.
“Newport declined by about 3 percent,” Ms. Davis said, adding “within city limits, some of the others are outside, sometimes the city limits go up and the outskirts go down a little bit.”
Contact Dean-Paul Stephens at 252-726-7081, ext. 232; email Dean@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @DeanPEStephens.
