Celebrating

Excited voters, from left, Sandy Hegert of Cape Carteret and Vickie Zangwill of Peletier celebrate their civic duty with a social media post Thursday at Western Park Community Center in Cedar Point. One-stop early voting began Wednesday in the contest for North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District. Election Day is Tuesday, Sept. 10. A sample ballot is featured on Page 7A of the Friday, Aug. 23 edition. The Carteret County News-Times can be picked up from stands all over the county, or you can subscribe online. (Dylan Ray photo)

One-stop early voting continues weekdays through Friday, Sept. 6. There will be one weekend early voting opportunity Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Carteret County residents can visit one of three early voting sites:

•    County Board of Elections office, 1702 Live Oak St., Beaufort

•    Western Park Community Center, 275 Old Highway 58, Cedar Point

•    Fort Benjamin Park Recreation Center, 100 McQueen Ave., Newport

