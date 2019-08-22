Excited voters, from left, Sandy Hegert of Cape Carteret and Vickie Zangwill of Peletier celebrate their civic duty with a social media post Thursday at Western Park Community Center in Cedar Point. One-stop early voting began Wednesday in the contest for North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District. Election Day is Tuesday, Sept. 10. A sample ballot is featured on Page 7A of the Friday, Aug. 23 edition. The Carteret County News-Times can be picked up from stands all over the county, or you can subscribe online. (Dylan Ray photo)