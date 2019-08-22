One-stop early voting continues weekdays through Friday, Sept. 6. There will be one weekend early voting opportunity Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Carteret County residents can visit one of three early voting sites:
• County Board of Elections office, 1702 Live Oak St., Beaufort
• Western Park Community Center, 275 Old Highway 58, Cedar Point
• Fort Benjamin Park Recreation Center, 100 McQueen Ave., Newport
