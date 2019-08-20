MOREHEAD CITY — About mid-way through the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, so far, no major storms have threatened eastern North Carolina, but experts warn with plenty of time left in the season, residents should still prepare for the possibility of a hurricane.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs yearly from June through November, but storm formation usually peaks around August through October. Carl Barnes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s local office in Newport, said it is not unusual for the first couple months of hurricane season to be relatively calm, with activity picking up as September nears.
“What’s happened so far in the season doesn’t mean much for how the rest of the season will go,” he said Tuesday. “Even though it’s been quiet, we’re just now getting into what is considered peak hurricane season.”
Mr. Barnes said as of Tuesday, the forecast does not show a hurricane forming within the next five days, but he expects to see the tropics become more active over the next few weeks with potential storms. So far, the season has seen two named storms, Andrea and Barry, but neither affected eastern North Carolina.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently updated its forecast to reflect an increase in the chance for an above-normal hurricane season. According to an Aug. 8 release from the agency, forecasters monitoring oceanic and atmospheric patterns say conditions are now more favorable for above-normal hurricane activity since El Niño has ended.
“El Nino typically suppresses Atlantic hurricane activity but now that it’s gone, we could see a busier season ahead,” Dr. Gerry Bell, lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, said. “This evolution, combined with the more conducive conditions associated with the ongoing high-activity era for Atlantic hurricanes that began in 1995, increases the likelihood of above-normal activity this year.”
Although the forecast has been upped, Mr. Barnes encourages people not to dwell too much on the overall outlook. He said local impacts are much more important than the hurricane season at-large, and all it takes is one major storm for a specific area to have an “active” season.
“We recommend don’t focus too much on the overall outlook, you have to remember that’s for the entire Atlantic basin, the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico,” he said. “All we care about is what happens here in eastern North Carolina.”
In addition, Mr. Barnes said every tropical storm is unique and each comes with its own set of conditions. He said while last September’s Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many people, residents should not use it to predict how they will be affected by any future storm. Impacts such as flooding, wind, storm surge and other effects can vary greatly not only storm-by-storm, but based on specific locale.
“Just because something happened last time doesn’t mean it will be the same next time,” Mr. Barnes said.
There may not be any storm threats on the horizon right now, but Mr. Barnes said now is a good time to make preparations in case a storm develops later in the season. He said there are several things people can to be prepared should a hurricane come eastern North Carolina’s way.
First of all, residents should create an emergency kit with at least a week’s worth of water and nonperishable food and other essentials, including medications. Mr. Barnes recommends stocking up on necessary prescriptions in advance in case pharmacies are unable to reopen after a storm. Also, as Hurricane Florence demonstrated last year, it can sometimes take a while for stores to be restocked with supplies after a hurricane, so he suggests residents stash more food and water than the minimum recommended amount.
Mr. Barnes also said it is a good time for homeowners to review their insurance policies to ensure they have adequate coverage, including for flood, which is not covered under normal policies. He said since it usually takes several weeks for policy changes to take effect, now is the time to reach out to an agent if you are not fully covered.
Finally, Mr. Barnes recommends establishing an evacuation plan, including routes and a place to stay. He encourages everybody to have a place in mind they can evacuate to, as emergency shelters should be a last resort option. Also, to avoid gas shortages in the event of an evacuation, he recommends drivers keep their gas tanks at least halfway full at all times this time of year.
“Even though we don’t have a storm tracking right now, everyone knows it’s hurricane season, and there’s things you can do to prepare,” Mr. Barnes said.
For more information about hurricane preparedness, visit ready.gov. For local weather updates, including regular briefings in the event of a tropical storm threat, follow the Newport weather service on Facebook and Twitter at @NWSMoreheadCity or visit the website weather.gov/mhx.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
