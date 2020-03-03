BEAUFORT — Jennifer Johnson was victorious over incumbent candidate Jake Godwin in the Tuesday Democratic primary challenge for District 2 of the County Board of Education.
Ms. Johnson will face the winner of the Republican BOE District 2 primary, Katie Statler, in the General Election Tuesday, Nov. 3.
“Thank you to the voters of Newport for choosing to put children and educators first,” Ms. Johnson told the News-Times Tuesday night upon hearing the news she’d won.
The BOE consists of seven representatives from around the county, with District 2 encompassing the Newport area. Republicans also faced off BOE District 4 primary Tuesday.
Many county voters had their eyes on BOE races this election cycle after the board’s controversial decision last year to close the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School due to budget concerns from county commissioners. The board ended up reversing the decision after Mr. Godwin ultimately voted in favor of keeping the school open.
Mr. Godwin could not be reached for comment by presstime.
