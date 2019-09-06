CARTERET COUNTY — Thousands of customers are without power Friday morning following Hurricane Dorian’s overnight pass along the North Carolina coast.
According to online outage maps, as of about 10 a.m. Friday, around 36,000 total customers are without power between Duke Energy Progress and Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative. About 20,000 of those outages are CCEC members, and the other 16,000 are Duke Energy customers.
According to the online maps, the power outages are widespread across the county, with customers affected from Bogue Banks to Down East.
The utility companies have stated they will work to begin restoring power as soon as it is safe to do.
“Once it is safe for the crews to begin repairing the system, they follow a plan designed to restore power to the greatest number of members in the shortest time possible,” CCEC Communications Director Lisa Galizia said in Friday morning release.
The county issued a public safety message Friday warning residents to be careful of potentially downed power lines. The county offers the following tips:
- Always assume a downed power line is live.
- If you see a downed power line, move away from the line and anything that may be touching it. Even materials like wood or cloth, if slightly wet, can conduct electricity and electrocute you.
- If you see someone who is in direct or indirect contact with a downed power line, do not touch the person, instead call 911.
- Watch where you are walking so as to not put your feet near water where a downed power line is located
If power has been lost, residents should take precautions for food safety. As a general rule, discard any perishable food, such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs and leftovers, which have been above 40°F for over two hours. You should have appliance thermometers in your refrigerator and freezer so you can check to ensure the freezer temperature is at or below 0°F and the refrigerator is at or below 40 °F. Learn more at www.foodsafety.gov.
Online power outage maps can be found at outagemaps.duke-energy.com/#/current-outages/ncsc for Duke Energy and outage.carteretcraven.coop/ for CCEC.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
