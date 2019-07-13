BEAUFORT — The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission will meet Wednesday at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Beaufort Laboratory/N.C. National Estuarine Research Reserve Office at 101 Pivers Island Road in Beaufort.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and is open to the public. A public comment period is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. At the chairman’s discretion, comments may be limited to three minutes per person.
Agenda items include the following:
- Variances – The commission will hear two requests for variances from its rules.
- Public hearing – The commission will hold a public hearing on proposed modifications to four state regulations to allow more flexibility in the use of sandbags for erosion control around state port inlet areas.
- Consideration of fiscal analysis for proposed rule modifications – The commission is considering changes to state regulations to allow a general permit for temporary structures within coastal shorelines and ocean hazard areas of environmental concern to accommodate scientific research needs.
- Petition for rulemaking – The commission will consider a petition for rulemaking that requests amending the exceptions to non-water dependent uses within the 30-foot buffer area of the rules for the coastal shorelines area of environmental concern by expanding the reference to “landscaping” to include the use of impermeable materials or “hard landscaping.”
- CRC Science Panel report – The commission will hear reports on science panel member appointments.
- Rule development – The commission will discuss developing a rule to formalize criteria whereby structures and gear associated with a shellfish aquaculture lease are exempt from Coastal Area Management Act permit requirements.
- Closed session – The commission will meet in closed to consult with its attorney regarding litigation in the case of Zito vs. CRC.
